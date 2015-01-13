Report: Mikhail Prokhorov Puts Nets Up For Sale

The Brooklyn Nets were supposed to compete for championships after scary Russian oligarch Mikhail Prokhorov purchased the team in May of 2010 with plans to move them to Brooklyn (where he also procured a 45 percent stake in the Barclays Center). Since then, the Nets have only managed to win a single playoff series while spending more than any other team in the NBA. According to a report from Bloomberg’s Scott Soshnick, Prokhorov has retained investment banking advisory firm Evercore Partners to help sell the team.

The Brooklyn Nets are for sale. Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov retained Evercore Partners (EVR) to sell the National Basketball Association team he bought in 2010, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter. The people requested anonymity because the matter is private.

Despite the Bloomberg report, some have claimed there’s no change; while Prokhorov and his investors will look at available offers, they’re denying the veracity of the report.

My understanding of the Prokhorov situation is that nothing has changed: team has been open to offers for awhile, but not actively selling. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 13, 2015

As others have reported, Prokhorov's spokesperson gave a statement saying ownership is open to listening, but nothing is imminent. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 13, 2015

I'm not reporting Nets not selling; I'm reporting Nets are DENYING report, specifically Brett Yormark, Barry Baum & GM Billy King. — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) January 13, 2015

But sources confirm to Howard Beck of Bleacher Report that Soshnick’s report is true and the faltering Russian economy is the reason:

Sources confirming @soshnick report: Prokhorov indeed putting his majority stake in the Nets up for sale. Russian economy a driving factor. — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) January 13, 2015

“Multiple sources” have also confirmed Soshnick’s report to ESPN.com.

Sources confirm Brooklyn Nets for sale http://t.co/6nPMfyEfGq via @espnnba — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) January 13, 2015

We’ve seen the Nets valued at between 1 billion and 1.8 billion, depending on who or what is doing the valuation. But like the Post’s Bontemps mentions, it’s unlikely the Nets are sold before the Hawks.

Atlanta has 100 percent of their team up for sale, but they’re not looking to move — like, say, to Seattle.

