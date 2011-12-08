Report: Milwaukee Bucks to Sign Mike Dunleavy

The NBA free agency news won’t stop. Adrian Wojnarowski reported a few minutes ago that Mike Dunleavy Jr. will sign a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Woj reports that the signing is going to a be for a two-year deal worth $7.5 million. But what exactly are the Bucks getting?

Dunleavy joins a sort-of-crowded guard/forward group that includes Stephen Jackson (Dunleavy and Jackson were traded for each other back in 2007), but at $3.6 million per, it’s not an awful deal. Dunleavy has never really wowed anyone over the years, but is coming of a decent season in Indiana where he averaged a little more than 11 points per game. With the Bucks, it is almost certain that he will come off the bench, backing up Jackson and Carlos Delfino at the SG/SF spots.

Is this a good signing for the Bucks?

