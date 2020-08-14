The Los Angeles Clippers went through the NBA’s seeding games without the services of Montrezl Harrell. The favorite to win the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award this season had to leave the Orlando Bubble as he mourned the passing of his grandmother, and upon arriving at Disney earlier this week, Harrell had to quarantine.

According to a report by Ohm Youngmisuk and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Harrell’s quarantine will end at an opportune time, as he’s expected to clear quarantine and potentially be activated ahead of the Clippers’ first playoff game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Montrezl Harrell is expected to clear quarantine on Monday and will be eligible to be activated for Game 1 against Dallas. Harrell was given a 7-day quarantine, sources told @wojespn and I. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) August 14, 2020

While doing this in a playoff series can be tricky, the Clippers should use the series against Dallas — one that they’d be favored to win regardless of whether the former Louisville standout could suit up — as an opportunity for Harrell to work off some rust and get into game shape. His energy and desire to battle against opposing big men is a huge boost for Los Angeles, particularly as the postseason goes on.

In 63 games played this season, Harrell has posted career-highs in scoring and rebounding, going for 18.6 points and 7.1 boards in 27.8 minutes a night. While he’s always found ways to make an impact on games, Harrell has only registered two starts, as he’s been a crucial piece for the Clippers’ bench.