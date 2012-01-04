Report: Nate Robinson To Sign With The Golden State Warriors

It’s about time Nate Robinson returns from the cold. And after just over a week of NBA action, he’s found a new home. According to Marcus Thompson of the Bay Area News Group, Robinson could sign with the Warriors as soon as Wednesday and join the team Friday in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press has confirmed the report, which leads us to think the obvious: Where does Robinson fit on Mark Jackson‘s team? He’s likely to cut into the time Klay Thompson (15.6 mpg), Ish Smith (12.6 mpg) and Charles Jenkins (6.3 mpg) get now.

If you’re Mark Jackson, how do you play Robinson?

