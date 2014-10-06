NBA Announces 9-Year, $24 Billion TV Deal With Turner (TNT) & Disney (ESPN/ABC)

An announcement was expected today, but no one saw this figure coming. In a move that surprised prognosticators who envisioned a jump in the NBA’s TV-rights deal , but not this large an increase, the NBA will be paid $24 billion over the nine years of their contract with Turner (TNT) and Walt Disney (ESPN/ABC).

Per Richard Sandomir of the New York Times, came news of the new gargantuan TV figure last night:

NBA to announce $24 billion/9 year deal w/ ESPN and TNT on Monday. Annual average value nearly 3x current deal. — Richard Sandomir (@RichSandomir) October 6, 2014

It was confirmed this morning in an announcement from commissioner Adam Silver:

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has expanded its partnerships with Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. and The Walt Disney Company through new, nine-year agreements under which ABC, TNT, and ESPN will televise NBA games beginning with the 2016-17 season and running through the 2024-25 season. The agreements were announced today by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver; Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis, chairman of the NBA’s Media Committee; Turner Broadcasting System President David Levy; and ESPN President and Disney Media Networks Co-Chairman John Skipper. The NBA’s current eight-year deals with ABC/ESPN and TNT expire at the end of the 2015-16 season.

Roughly, the figures mentioned by the Times’ Sandomir almost triples the NBA’s current TV rights deal, which could mean a huge jump in cap space and a change in the current collective bargaining agreement. Originally, most expected a jump from $900 million a year to $2 billion a year, but this goes almost to $3 billion, showing just how much television wants live sports — perhaps the last medium advertisers can be assured won’t wind up on the DVR; hence, no eyeballs for all-important television ads.

Sources tell Sports Business Daily ESPN will account for about $1.4 billion per year, while Turner’s payment will average around $1.2 billion.

According to Forbes, the deal adds more games to TNT’s regular season schedule and puts a few NBA D-League and Summer League games — normally only televised on NBA TV, on ESPN

The Wall Street Journal, by way of SB Nation, adds that the league also laid plans in a partnership with ESPN for a new online video service:

The league also laid plans in partnership with ESPN for a new online video service that would show live regular season games, the people said. In a significant move for ESPN, which derives its huge profits from the pay-TV ecosystem, that service will be open to people who aren’t cable or satellite TV customers.

It seems Fox Sports 1, who was reportedly bidding to be included in the new TV rights deal, was left out in the cold.

