Report: The NBA’s Christmas Day Slate Includes A Clippers-Lakers Showdown And Zion Williamson

Associate Editor
08.02.19

Getty Image

 

The NBA always tries to load up its Christmas Day schedule, and based on multiple media reports, the 2019 edition of the league’s biggest regular season day is no different. Per usual, five games appear to be on the schedule this year, headlined by a battle for supremacy in Los Angeles between the Lakers and Clippers.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN revealed the first three games that are expected to make up the schedule. In addition to the aforementioned L.A. showdown, we learned that the Toronto Raptors will go up against the Boston Celtics and that Zion Williamson will make his Christmas Day debut when the New Orleans Pelicans head to Denver to play the Nuggets.

Malika Andrews of ESPN added that a game between perhaps the two best Eastern Conference squads, the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers, will also occur on Christmas.

