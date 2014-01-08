Report: NBA Fines J.R. Smith $50,000 For Untying Shawn Marion’s Sneaker

The NBA has fined Knicks wing J.R. Smith $50,000 for untying Shawn Marion‘s shoelaces at the free throw line earlier this week. We don’t know if they chose to belatedly fine him because he tried the same manuever on Greg Monroe Tuesday night, or if it was his Twitter reaction, but he’s now $50K lighter in the pocketbook. We hope the gamesmanship was worth it.

Marc Berman of the New York Post had informed us earlier in the week that Smith had only been warned by the league and not fined. But that second attempt on Monroe is what did it, according to the NBA’s press release:

New York Knicks guard J.R. Smith has been fined $50,000 for recurring instances of unsportsmanlike conduct, it was announced today by Rod Thorn, President, Basketball Operations. During the Knicks’ 92-80 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 5, at American Airlines Center, Smith untied the shoelace of Mavericks’ forward Shawn Marion during a free throw attempt. After Smith was warned by the league office to refrain from further conduct of this nature, he attempted to repeat the action last night during New York’s 89-85 win over the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden.

So not only did Smith originally get away with it, but it was his attempt to do it again so soon after the first instance â€” an attempt, it should be noted, that failed â€” that got him the hefty fine. J.R. Smith ladies and gentleman, continuing to personify knucklehead one incident at a time; although, we can’t help but thank him for being so unique in his capacity to mess up. 50K for untying a shoelace?! That only happens to J.R. Smith.

Hope the shoe lace trick was fun, J.R. League comes down hard: $50K. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) January 8, 2014

