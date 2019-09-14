Getty Image

DimeMag

The NBA Is Reportedly Considering Cracking Down On Tampering With More Substantial Fines

TwitterAssociate Editor

The NBA is perpetually trying to figure out what to do about tampering. Following a summer in which it seemed like players and teams tampered all over the place thanks to numerous deals coming to fruition prior to the start of the free agency period, the league wants to put forth reforms to prevent this sort of thing from happening again.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, these reforms could be coming sometime soon. The league reportedly circulated a memo among its 30 teams asking for more compliance with tampering rules, and as a potential deterrent, the league would increase the fines that teams and players would face if it’s determined that they tampered.

While the increased fines are the most eye-catching of the league’s reforms, it’s hardly the only thing the NBA would try to deter this practice.

As for whether they’ll be implemented, we’ll find out next week, as the league’s Board of Governors will hold a vote.

Of course, it’s really hard to know if any of these will work. For one, with how frequently players talk to one another, it’s almost impossible to crack all the way down on recruiting. Then you add in that there are ways for teams to, if so inclined, pass along messages to prospective players — their players under contract talking to potential free agents, conversations with the agents of players they have under contract who also represent free agents, etc. — and it’s unclear the extent to which any reforms will work as long as everyone involved can keep this stuff under wraps.

It seems unlikely that the league will ever give up this cause and allow widespread tampering, so instead, it’s turning to harsher punishments for those who break the rules. Perhaps these will get approved and reduce tampering, or maybe we’ll see ourselves in this same position in a year or so, trying to figure out what to do after these don’t accomplish what the league hopes.

Topics: #NBA

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:
×