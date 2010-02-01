Report: NCAA Tournament Going to 96-Team Field

Wow, this came out of nowhere this afternoon. Time to re-think whatever strategy you had in your office/dorm March Madness pool, because it may have just become a whole lot more difficult for you and for your favorite college teams to win the Big Dance. The web site Sports by Brooks is reporting that an NCAA Tournament expansion from 65 teams to 96 is a “done deal.”

From the article:

Sources at ESPN and inside the administration at a powerhouse NCAA basketball school told me today that the NCAA basketball tournament going to 96 teams is a “done deal.” An ESPN source said, “It’s a done deal with the expansion of the tournament. Depending on how soon a (TV) deal is done, the added teams could start next year. The NCAA confirmed that bidders would be interested in 96 teams, so they’re going with it.” Another ESPN source confirmed to me that the network was in the formative stages of pondering a bid for the expanded tournament. John Ourand and Michael Smith of SPORTSBUSINESS JOURNAL reported this morning that if the NCAA opts out of its current broadcast rights deal with CBS, the governing body will consider, “expanding from a 65-team tournament to either 68 or 96 teams.” The NCAA-CBS broadcast rights contract has three years and $2.131 billion remaining. SBJ reports, “the NCAA has until Aug. 31 to exercise its right, though it hopes to conclude the process much earlier.” A 68-team field would add three games to the current 65-team format, and a 96-team field would add 31 games to the tourney.

If this goes down, there are definitely going to be tons of haters out there – I’m sure college basketball purists will be horrified. I’m not going to lie though, I kind of love it. I like the idea of all of those bubble teams every year getting into the tournament and potentially doing some damage. Yes, obviously, you still have bubble teams that won’t make it into this field either, but think about the college landscape this season – teams like UConn, UNC and Lousiville are all on the bubble right now. Wouldn’t you rather see them in the big NCAA field instead of the NIT?

The college landscape is changing so rapidly that this would make winning a title and even more insanely difficult than it already is. The playing field becomes more and level every year – lower seeds taking out top seeds already happens more than ever; a top seed making it all the way to the Final Four and beyond would truly be epic. Plus, imagine all of the under-the-radar players who would get national exposure? The whole thing reminds me of “Hoosiers,” with all of the high school teams in the state of Indiana in one huge tourney vying for the state championship.

Would you like to see the NCAA Tournament go to 96 teams?

Read the full article from Sports by Brooks HERE.