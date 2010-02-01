Report: NCAA Tournament Going to 96-Team Field

Wow, this came out of nowhere this afternoon. Time to re-think whatever strategy you had in your office/dorm March Madness pool, because it may have just become a whole lot more difficult for you and for your favorite college teams to win the Big Dance. The web site Sports by Brooks is reporting that an NCAA Tournament expansion from 65 teams to 96 is a “done deal.”
From the article:
Sources at ESPN and inside the administration at a powerhouse NCAA basketball school told me today that the NCAA basketball tournament going to 96 teams is a “done deal.”
An ESPN source said, “It’s a done deal with the expansion of the tournament. Depending on how soon a (TV) deal is done, the added teams could start next year. The NCAA confirmed that bidders would be interested in 96 teams, so they’re going with it.”
Another ESPN source confirmed to me that the network was in the formative stages of pondering a bid for the expanded tournament.
John Ourand and Michael Smith of SPORTSBUSINESS JOURNAL reported this morning that if the NCAA opts out of its current broadcast rights deal with CBS, the governing body will consider, “expanding from a 65-team tournament to either 68 or 96 teams.”
The NCAA-CBS broadcast rights contract has three years and $2.131 billion remaining. SBJ reports, “the NCAA has until Aug. 31 to exercise its right, though it hopes to conclude the process much earlier.”
A 68-team field would add three games to the current 65-team format, and a 96-team field would add 31 games to the tourney.
If this goes down, there are definitely going to be tons of haters out there – I’m sure college basketball purists will be horrified. I’m not going to lie though, I kind of love it. I like the idea of all of those bubble teams every year getting into the tournament and potentially doing some damage. Yes, obviously, you still have bubble teams that won’t make it into this field either, but think about the college landscape this season – teams like UConn, UNC and Lousiville are all on the bubble right now. Wouldn’t you rather see them in the big NCAA field instead of the NIT?
The college landscape is changing so rapidly that this would make winning a title and even more insanely difficult than it already is. The playing field becomes more and level every year – lower seeds taking out top seeds already happens more than ever; a top seed making it all the way to the Final Four and beyond would truly be epic. Plus, imagine all of the under-the-radar players who would get national exposure? The whole thing reminds me of “Hoosiers,” with all of the high school teams in the state of Indiana in one huge tourney vying for the state championship.
Would you like to see the NCAA Tournament go to 96 teams?
this is terrible news.
@jnuh –
why is it terrible?
this is retarded. that’s just too many teams. too many players. it’s impsosible to even have a fanbase right now other than those filling out their brackets. how is a basic fan supposed to keep up with 96 teams? this ruins it for cinderella stories and it also ruins it for the mainstream power house teams.
This has been my worst fear since I heard the idea. The college basketball season has officially become irrelevant.
Yeah. Not feeling it at all. There was no reason to, except to make more $$$. NCAA + NIT is good enough. Too many teams just waters it down.
Sweet, now my Florida Gators can get back to the Tourney instead of the shitty NIT
This is so stupid. Of course coaches like it because they can say, “I went to X-number of NCAA Tournaments” and get more job security, same with athletic directors who can boost their program’s profile. But you just took some “specialness” out of the tourney. It’s like if every NBA team made the playoffs. What makes the playoffs exclusive now? Any team in the 60-96 range has no business crying about a snub anyway.
the worst idea ever
word.
now, the 95th (NINETY-FIFTH!) best team in the country can make the tournament.
this is beyond laughable.
@ Austin (#7)–
the NBA isn’t much worse or far behind(or ahead).
remember, the NBA is a league where HALF the teams make the playoffs!
Horrible idea. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
P.s. “… teams like UConn, UNC and Lousiville are all on the bubble right now.” You guys could have at least mixed up the order or something (see below)… That’s just lazy. Haha
[espn.go.com]
I don’t like this one bit it makes the tournament too long. Unless they would still have the same window to squeeze all those games in. This decision when it’s made has nothing to do with making the system better. The tournament is perfect there are more than enough teams that get in and only a good handful on the bubble. Maybe 3 or 4 teams don’t get in that thought they should have. That’s 31 extra teams that don’t belong to begin with. All their doing is prolonging the season for the top teams that truly belong. The final decision will be based on ratings. It sounds good on paper until one of those teams that don’t belong gets to the final four and brings down the ratings. If anything it seems like less teams would be better for ratings overall.
bad idea. what’s the point of the season if all 12 acc teams can make the big dance? right now, half get weeded out.
This is totally ridiculous, way too many teams to be included in a single tournament, save for ncaa baseball. If you want to include some of the bubble teams, which the fans would back, then include one more game per bracket. I mean 72 teams even sounds ridiculous, c’mon what the hells going on.
Yes, I can’t wait to see Kansas battle through both the America East and Ohio Valley Conference before they play a meaningful game against the 8th best team in the Big 10.
This will be like watching teams play their cake preseason schedule while they tune up for conference play.
NCAA Basketball must have been upset that College Football was getting all the press for having a shitty playoff system.
As a casual fan of NCAA basketball and a person who gets frustrated by NCAA football,
why can they fuck with the BEST tournament?
but not change football to make sense to the common man?
leave it at 64, then make a 16 team football tournament,
and fans will be happy.
It’s a report from Sports by Brooks, practically guaranteeing that it’ll be false or incredibly exaggerated.
Would this mean more HBCU schools getting a chance to dance? Just wondering?
Horrible idea to help mediocre coaches justify keeping their jobs. Also, a year too late to help UNC.
wow, the NCAA and college sports continues to prove that slavery still exist in the USA. Oh wait I forgot some of these kids get free worthless business degrees. Nevermind
Worst idea ever, why not just have every team make the tournament so the accomnplishment of getting their is completely meaningless instead of partially, and then no team could ever complain about getting left out.
I can just not fathom how this idea could be worse:)
Agree with all of those against this expansion. This will take away from the competitiveness of conference play as well. Tournaments like the Big East and ACC (just to name a few of many great divisions) are usually as exciting as the NCAA Tournament because so many teams are desperate to build their resume for a tournament bid. Mid to high-low level teams in the elite divisions will have the strong schedule needed to make a 96 team tournament thus making divisional play less important and less exciting.
Also must echo what loc said. Why would you ever think of messing with the best tournament (in my opinion) in sports.
The NCAA needs to stop worrying about Basketball’s playoff system and work on FOOTBALL’s PLAYOFF SYSTEM! Geez! Also, will they be doing this for the women’s tourney too, because THAT would really cut into my Sportscenter schedule.
Worst idea ever! First of all until a 16 seed beats a 1 seed why is this even considered. If a 16 seed cant handle a 1 seed what about a worse team. This is a complete joke, no one will care about the first two rounds if this happens well unless you’re a Northwestern fan, so u can make your first appearance ever.
This is crazy. When this goes down, the NCAA tournament will lose it’s “challenging mystique”. After 64 teams,the remaining teams are not very good. The NCAA is awarding mediocrity. Really it’s not fair to Mid-Level conferences because they still only get 1 representative and the BCS schools get more than one. Who knows? With this format,I wouldn’t be surprise all teams from 1 Power conference will get in this stupid field of 96. It’s Dicy V’s fault. He is always complaining every year about some bubble team that did not get in. LOL