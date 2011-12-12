Report: O.J. Mayo Traded To The Indiana Pacers

I don’t know what it is, but Larry Bird is clearly obsessed with O.J. Mayo. What other player in recent history – other than Chris Paul – can you think of that a team has tried multiple times to acquire but has been unsuccessful with each attempt? Well, it appears Indiana finally got their man. According to Bill Ingram of HOOPSWORLD, the Pacers have agreed to send Josh McRoberts and Brandon Rush to the Grizzlies for Mayo.
Because McRoberts is a free agent, Indiana will have to sign-and-trade him in order to make this deal work. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, the Pacers have also decided to use their amnesty clause on James Posey and his $6.9 million contract, meaning that Indy may be able to do the deal without having to include Rush.
While Pacers beat writer Mike Wells of the Indianapolis Star has not confirmed the trade’s completion, Posey’s departure has obviously changed the potential framework of the deal. Nonetheless, once McRoberts and Indy can agree on terms, expect this deal to get done.
What do you think? Good trade for both teams?
OJ just needs to go somewhere he isn’t competing w/ everyone for minutes. That said, the Pacers are basically as crowded in the backcourt as Memphis is.
Memphis’s backcourt is looking pretty thin.
Good trade for both teams. I have a feeling Granger will be shown the door. It might just be my own thinking though… I’m not a big fan of Mr. Batcave.
@ Aron Phillips I am confused about the players in the trade. Is the deal including McRoberts and Rush already done? Does Indy not want to include Rush in the deal? What does the amnesty of Posey have to do with this, if the trade for the previous players is already agreed upon?
Is Memphis still going to match the offer for Marc, or is picking up McRoberts insurance?
I think Granger is there to stay. If Danny and Paul can play together that is a scary mismatch. Then you throw in West lurking somewhere 17 feet from the basket waiting for a catch and shoot.
Great job by the Pacers this offseason. Their offense has tons of potential.
This is a steal for Indy. To give up a benchwarmer in McRoberts for Mayo is very Laker like trade. Mayo definitely still has not hit his peak and has a ton of potential, I think Indy is a great place for him to start working towards it. Indiana has really stepped up their game and the East better take notice, they have acquired some really good players and given up very little in return.
Also is Posey EVER going to actually play again. Guy signs with shitty teams that arent going to contend for a title despite being a huge role player on his Boston and Miami championship teams. His career is puzzling…maybe to end it out he will sign with a contender, he is getting up there in age going on 35.
YES!!! now i gotta get some pacers tix, mayo’s my favorite nba player and now he’s only about a 2 hour drive to see play.
WOW.
Indiana is now officially a PROBLEM in the East.
Collison
Mayo
Granger
West
Hibbert
If these guys play to their best ability night in and night out…the Pacers are gettin out of the first round and possibly more this year. Fuck this makes me want league pass
Your the only bball site being the most up to date on the signings and trades. Appreciate it Dime. However no one else is reporting this deal other than the amnesty. What is the validity of HOOPSWORLD? I don’t think the trade for OJ is a done deal at all. Change your headline and watch your sources for credibility.
Mayo needs a change, Indiana might be a good fit for him, the guy’s got talent.
Mayo is gonna be the leader that Granger can’t be