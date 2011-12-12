Report: O.J. Mayo Traded To The Indiana Pacers

I don’t know what it is, but Larry Bird is clearly obsessed with O.J. Mayo. What other player in recent history – other than Chris Paul – can you think of that a team has tried multiple times to acquire but has been unsuccessful with each attempt? Well, it appears Indiana finally got their man. According to Bill Ingram of HOOPSWORLD, the Pacers have agreed to send Josh McRoberts and Brandon Rush to the Grizzlies for Mayo.

Because McRoberts is a free agent, Indiana will have to sign-and-trade him in order to make this deal work. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, the Pacers have also decided to use their amnesty clause on James Posey and his $6.9 million contract, meaning that Indy may be able to do the deal without having to include Rush.

While Pacers beat writer Mike Wells of the Indianapolis Star has not confirmed the trade’s completion, Posey’s departure has obviously changed the potential framework of the deal. Nonetheless, once McRoberts and Indy can agree on terms, expect this deal to get done.

What do you think? Good trade for both teams?

