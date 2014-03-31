Report: Patrick Beverley Will Likely Play Again This Year For Houston

Finally some good news for Rockets fans, who heard late last week Dwight Howard might miss 10 games after having a cyst removed from his ankle. Following a torn meniscus against the Sixers last week, many observers felt Patrick Beverley‘s season was done. But Beverley met with Dr. James Andrews over the weekend and was told he wouldn’t need surgery on his injured right knee.

Renowned surgeon James Andrews examined Beverley’s torn meniscus and MRI results and determined that Beverley will be able to play again this season without surgery, a person with knowledge of their meeting said on Monday. Beverley is expected to miss at least another week and could be out several weeks, depending on the success of his rehab. Beverley tore cartilage in his right knee last Thursday against the 76ers. He said on Saturday that he was confident that he could come back without surgery, saying he could be out for just 10 to 14 days, but that no decision would be made until after he met with Andrews.

While the prognosis from Dr. Andrews is a ray of sunshine in an otherwise sinister (at least in terms of health) March, the Rockets should be without their defensive-minded point guard for at least another two weeks, and possibly the remainder of the regular season. But since surgery isn’t required, he’ll likely return in time to terrorize opposing point guards in the postseason. That’s great news for their chances of advancing in a tough Western Conference gauntlet.

God is the only 1 that could have made this possible. Praises to him. Thank u so much. No needle. (Knock on Wood) #RedNation #Wolverine — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) March 31, 2014

