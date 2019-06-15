Getty Image

The New Orleans Pelicans acquired, among other things, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft in the trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers . It’s not the sexiest pick in the world, especially because it comes in what is considered a three-player draft, but it would still allow New Orleans to acquire a talented young player to pair with Zion Williamson, Jrue Holiday, and the young players they acquired in the trade.

Of course, this is all contingent on the Pelicans keeping the selection, and according to reports, there’s no guarantee that happens. Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports that New Orleans plans on surveying the field in an attempt to get something for the pick.

Pelicans love idea of getting point guard like Lonzo Ball and will look into moving 4th overall pick they got from Lakers in the AD deal. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 15, 2019

In fact, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN brings word that teams are already reaching out to the Pelicans regarding the No. 4.

Teams are already expressing significant interest in the No. 4 overall pick belonging now to the Pelicans, league sources tell ESPN. Talks are expected to continue over the next few days. This deal could get even bigger for the Pelicans. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2019

Assuming the top-3 will go Zion Williamson-Ja Morant-R.J. Barrett like basically everyone expects, there are a number of really solid players available at the four spot. Even if they aren’t viewed as potential All-Stars, players like Jarrett Culver, DeAndre Hunter, and Darius Garland are all viewed as guy who can be positive contributors going forward. You can make a case that they’d be good fits in New Orleans — especially a 3-and-D guy like Hunter — but it sounds like that may never come to fruition.