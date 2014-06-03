Report: Phil Jackson Fined $25K For Tampering

This past Friday, Phil Jackson alluded to current Oklahoma City Thunder reserve guard Derek Fisher as a possible coach for Phil’s Knicks squad still without a coach after getting spurned by top choice Steve Kerr. The Thunder took exception to the comments, and the league levied a $25,000 fine on Jackson today.

ESPN has learned that Knicks president Phil Jackson has been fined $25,000 for tampering with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Derek Fisher — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 2, 2014

Fine stems from comments Jackson made at press conference last week about possibly hiring Fisher to coach the Knicks — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 2, 2014

NBA spokesman Tim Frank confirms ESPN report that Knicks fined $25,000 for president Phil Jackson's comments about OKC guard Derek Fisher. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 2, 2014

ESPN’s Marc Stein has more on why the fine was imposed:

Among the reasons the league took this step, sources said, was to reinforce its annual reminders to teams of the league’s anti-tampering rules, which prohibit teams from direct or indirect expressions of interest in other teams’ impending free agents.

Jackson commented about Fisher on Friday last week as the Thunder were battling the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, saying Fisher is “a person that’s on my list of guys that could be very good candidate for this job.”

The Thunder notified the league office of the transgression, who then took action.

Oklahoma City wasn't thrilled at Jackson's remarks on Fisher and filed complaint. Jax fined 25 grand for tampering. — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) June 2, 2014

Despite the fine, Jackson and Fisher are expected to meet later this week to talk about Fisher’s future plans.

Would Fisher make a good coach for the Knicks?

