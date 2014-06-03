Report: Phil Jackson Fined $25K For Tampering

06.03.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

This past Friday, Phil Jackson alluded to current Oklahoma City Thunder reserve guard Derek Fisher as a possible coach for Phil’s Knicks squad still without a coach after getting spurned by top choice Steve Kerr. The Thunder took exception to the comments, and the league levied a $25,000 fine on Jackson today.

ESPN’s Marc Stein has more on why the fine was imposed:

Among the reasons the league took this step, sources said, was to reinforce its annual reminders to teams of the league’s anti-tampering rules, which prohibit teams from direct or indirect expressions of interest in other teams’ impending free agents.

Jackson commented about Fisher on Friday last week as the Thunder were battling the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, saying Fisher is “a person that’s on my list of guys that could be very good candidate for this job.”

The Thunder notified the league office of the transgression, who then took action.

Despite the fine, Jackson and Fisher are expected to meet later this week to talk about Fisher’s future plans.

Would Fisher make a good coach for the Knicks?

