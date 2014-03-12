Report: Phil Jackson Reaches Agreement In Principle With Knicks

After a week of speculation in New York and seemingly everywhere else in the NBA, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports that Phil Jackson has reached an agreement in principle with the New York Knicks to head up their basketball operations. He will have “president” in the title for his new front office gig â€” the first of his illustrious career. We’re really regretting a radio appearance we did this afternoon when we guessed Phil wouldn’t pull the trigger.

Phil Jackson has reached an agreement in principle to oversee the Knicks basketball operations and “president” will be in his title, according to a league source. All that’s left is the lawyers finalizing the last contract details by week’s end before Jackson officially returns to the organization that drafted him and where he won two titles as a player. The Post has learned Jackson gave the Knicks a verbal commitment on Saturday. The Garden still will not comment on Jackson’s status.

There had been some discussion about the Knicks possibly shepherding current GM Steve Mills out the door, but according to Berman he’ll remain on the board and advise with Jackson. It seems Mills was hired by Dolan for his “vast network of contacts with NBA agents and GMs,” something that, “isn’t the strong suit of Jackson.”

It seems Jackson’s living arrangements â€” he lives in Marina Del Ray with fiancÃ©, Lakers President Jeanie Buss â€” was part of the hold up. He’ll live in New York during the season.

While negotiating a possible contract with the Lakers last year (before they went with Mike D’Antoni) it was said the Zen Master was asking for between $11 and 12 million annually. While no contract details have emerged at this time, Frank Isola of the New York Daily News mentioned a figure north of $15 million, which would make Jackson the highest paid front office executive in the history of the NBA.

Let the tragicomedy begin now.

