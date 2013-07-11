Report: Pistons Will Bring Chauncey Billups Back

Chuancey Billups will return to the Detroit Pistons, signing a two-year deal with the second year a team option, reports Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski. Billups will turn 37 years old in September, and he was looking for a multi-year deal to finish out his career. It makes sense he would want to return to the team he helped lead to a championship.

Billups previously spent seven years with the Pistons, leading them to the 2004 NBA title over the Los Angeles Lakers where he was named the NBA Finals MVP on a team that included Richard Hamilton, Rasheed Wallace, Tayshaun Prince and Ben Wallace. That same team returned to the Finals the next season only to lose to the San Antonio Spurs in seven games.

Billups is a 16-year veteran and a five-time All-Star. According to Wojnarowski’s report, he’s set to make $5 million plus over the course of the two-year deal, with $2.5 million guaranteed for the 2013-14 season, and a team option on the 2014-15 season.

Billups led the Pistons to the Eastern Conference Finals in every season he was in Detroit before being traded to the Denver Nuggets for Allen Iverson during the 2007-08 season. After the trade, the Pistons fizzled out of the first round of the playoffs, and Chauncey helped lead a Carmelo Anthony Denver Nuggets team to the Western Conference Finals. It was the only year ‘Melo got his Nuggets out of the first round.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think about the Pistons move to bring Chauncey back? Does he have anything left in the tank?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.