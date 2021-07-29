For weeks, one common refrain in the lead-up to the 2021 NBA Draft has been that the Detroit Pistons would do their homework before deciding who to take with the top overall pick. Several hours before things are slated to begin on Thursday night, the team’s apparent decision came in, and unsurprisingly, the Pistons will end up taking the guy who has been the presumed No. 1 pick for the last year.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Pistons came to the conclusion that the best thing would be to select Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, and after flying to meet with him in New York City ahead of the Draft, their minds were made up.

ESPN Sources: The Detroit Pistons have landed on a decision to select Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick in tonight’s NBA Draft (ESPN and ABC at 8 PM ET). — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

Detroit officials traveled to New York on Wednesday, met with Cunningham a final time and finalized the decision to choose him at No.1 in meetings this morning, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/aNdmZv5C9m — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

Wojnarowski did add one potential wrench in the plan: If someone blows Detroit away in a trade for the top pick, their calculus could change.

Trade offers to move up the board — including to No. 1 — continue to come, so there's always the possibility that a proposal could blow the Pistons away. But if they're taking the pick for themselves at No. 1 tonight, they're taking Cade Cunningham, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/qYbIEvOeTL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

It is probably more surprising that it took this long for news to come out of Cunningham getting the nod than it is that he is the pick. Cunningham has been penciled into this spot for months, regardless of who received the No. 1 pick, after the former five-star recruit averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.6 steals in 35.4 minutes per game for the Pokes en route to being named a consensus All-American. While guys like Jalen Green and Evan Mobley piqued the interest of Detroit’s brass, Cunningham is viewed as a future All-Star talent and the kind of player who can fit alongside any collection of teammates.