Report: Randy Foye Signs With The Utah Jazz

Randy Foye, the last serious three-point threat left on the free agent market, has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Utah Jazz. Last season with the Clippers, Foye shot 38.6 percent from three-point range and averaged 12.8 points as a starter after Chauncey Billups went out for the year.

Utah didn’t exactly light it up from distance last season, shooting a woeful 32.3 percent, good for 27th in the league. Foye will compete with Alec Burks, Gordon Heyward and Kevin Murphy for time at the two-guard, and his $2.5 million deal will be a part of Utah’s $5 million mid-level exception. The signing of Foye comes on the heels of the acquisition of Mo Williams, also expected to help out with Utah’s dreadful three-point field goal percentage.

