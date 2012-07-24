Report: Randy Foye Signs With The Utah Jazz

07.24.12 6 years ago

Randy Foye, the last serious three-point threat left on the free agent market, has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Utah Jazz. Last season with the Clippers, Foye shot 38.6 percent from three-point range and averaged 12.8 points as a starter after Chauncey Billups went out for the year.

Utah didn’t exactly light it up from distance last season, shooting a woeful 32.3 percent, good for 27th in the league. Foye will compete with Alec Burks, Gordon Heyward and Kevin Murphy for time at the two-guard, and his $2.5 million deal will be a part of Utah’s $5 million mid-level exception. The signing of Foye comes on the heels of the acquisition of Mo Williams, also expected to help out with Utah’s dreadful three-point field goal percentage.

What do you think?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGS2012 Free AgencyAlec BurksDimeMagGordon HeywardKEVIN MURPHYLatest NewsMO WILLIAMSRANDY FOYEUTAH JAZZ

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP