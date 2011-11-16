Report: Real Madrid Wants Dwight Howard & LaMarcus Aldridge

This is what powerhouse teams do: they go for the big names. Remember back in intramurals when there’d be one or two teams – many of the best and most popular players – and they would befriend and do pretty much whatever they could to get any free agent players or younger newcomers who didn’t have a team? They wanted to stay on top, or had to stay on top, so they did what they had to. With the chance that Barcelona could find itself rolling with both Gasol bros, Real Madrid is going all out. They already have Serge Ibaka, Rudy Fernandez and Sergio Rodriguez. Now they want LaMarcus Aldridge… and Dwight Howard.

A frontline of Howard, Aldridge and Ibaka might just be the most destructive thing Spanish basketball has ever seen. It’s being reported that the team’s owners see Aldridge as the better fit. But if you’re going huge, you might as well get the biggest, baddest dude out there. Aldridge’s name keeps popping up in overseas rumors, and has been pretty much since the lockout started, but Howard has vehemently denied everything from the start.

Whether Howard even takes this rumor seriously, we don’t know yet. But I think he has to at this point. Plus, he never went to college, and who doesn’t like to get recruited once in a while?

via Blazers Edge & ProBasketballTalk

Should Howard sign with Real Madrid?

