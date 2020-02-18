Report: Reggie Jackson Was Bought Out By The Pistons And Will Join The Clippers

The Detroit Pistons’ fire sale wasn’t quite as explosive as it could have been prior to the end of the NBA trade deadline. While Andre Drummond was shipped to Cleveland, the rest of the roster stayed intact, with guys like Reggie Jackson, Derrick Rose, Luke Kennard, and Markieff Morris — whose names popped up in rumblings — staying in the Motor City.

One of those aforementioned players, however, is on the way out, and according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, he already has a new franchise all lined up. Woj brings word that Reggie Jackson and the Pistons have come to terms on a contract buyout, and once that is all wrapped up, Jackson is headed to Los Angeles to join the Clippers.

Guard Reggie Jackson has agreed to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons and plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers upon clearing waivers, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 18, 2020

While the Clippers weren’t desperately starved for point guard help — they have Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams, while Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will have the ball in their hands a whole lot once the playoffs roll around — Jackson does bolster their rotation a little bit, even if he’s had his ups-and-downs in Detroit over the last few years. In the current campaign, Jackson has appeared in 14 games, averaging 14.9 points and 5.1 assists in 27.2 minutes a night while connecting on 37.8 percent of his threes.

It’s been a minute since Jackson was on a team that made a run in the playoffs, because while the Pistons made it twice in his five or so years with the team, both of their postseason stints ended in sweeps. Now, he’s joining a team with legitimate championship aspirations.