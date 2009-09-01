Report: Ricky Rubio to Stay In Europe for 2 More Years

The following dropped on RealGM.com a little while ago. Whether or not this is how you wanted the Ricky Rubio saga to play out, hopefully this will at least put all of the back and forth and other drama to rest … for now.
A high-level source told Yahoo! Sports that Ricky Rubio will sign a six-year contract to remain in Spain. The contract will give Rubio the ability to join the NBA in 2011.
Timberwolves’ GM David Kahn had been pushing to facilitate a deal that would allow Rubio to join the Wolves for the upcoming season.
But on Monday, Regal of Barcelona agreed to terms with Rubio after working out a buyout of Rubio’s contract with DKV Jovenut.
Jonny Flynn, it’s officially your show.
I initially wanted to see if this guy could play in the league, but by this point I couldn’t care less.
Why is that Dagomar? Because the kid had an 8 MILLION Dollar buyout and it was impossible for an NBA team to pay that much? Because thats what happened and I would love for you to explain me why thats Rubios fault.
At worst, hell come to the NBA at age 20, hardly a dilemma. Hell be a better player too.
Personally, I’m more interested in how Flynn does at this point.
As much as i am disappointed this could only turn out for the best.
1. He develops in Spain and comes over with a ready to win team
2. Flynn looks really good and Rubios value increases for a trade
Minny you are now on the clock with your next draft pic lol.
Johnny Flynn will put up big numbers this year the T’wolves will suck(what else is new)… I was hoping to see what Ricky could do this year in the NBA, but oh well! Kahn busted his ass tryin to get the kid over here but it was fruitless…
its his fault cuz if your not gonna come…dont enter the draft…fran vasquez taught us that already. Like i said, if he was drafted by NYC, he’d be here now.
sucks to your ass mar, minnesota
yay cant wait
he is a jerk. a jerk that can play basketball very well. xavier is right, he will be better at 20 with more experience, just like peja did with sactown. maybe he can mature and show that he isnt a diva, proving the critics wrong
Who cares? I don’t think he was built for the leeaue anyway. This proves he is not ready. NBA has the best players, if you wanna be the best come play wit the best Ricky
wutta pussy. who enters the draft and doesnt come just cuz they got another point guard. Of course, rubio would never say that’s why, but like the comment above if new york picked his ass he would come over here first thing. He’s scared of becoming a bust in the league, hence why he’s stayin in Euro.
Dont wanna hear about him until he 20 then.
He enter the draft to play the cards and get lucky according to his agent Dan Fagen He would have been here this season if he was drafted higher at #2 pick or at least 3rd like it was suppose to be intended he would have been more financially stable & comfortable to make the leap but well we all know what happened tough luck