Report: Ricky Rubio to Stay In Europe for 2 More Years

08.31.09 9 years ago 14 Comments

The following dropped on RealGM.com a little while ago. Whether or not this is how you wanted the Ricky Rubio saga to play out, hopefully this will at least put all of the back and forth and other drama to rest … for now.

A high-level source told Yahoo! Sports that Ricky Rubio will sign a six-year contract to remain in Spain. The contract will give Rubio the ability to join the NBA in 2011.

Timberwolves’ GM David Kahn had been pushing to facilitate a deal that would allow Rubio to join the Wolves for the upcoming season.

But on Monday, Regal of Barcelona agreed to terms with Rubio after working out a buyout of Rubio’s contract with DKV Jovenut.

Jonny Flynn, it’s officially your show.

