The Rockets Reportedly Fear Gerald Green Could Miss The Entire Season With A Foot Injury

The Houston Rockets enter the 2019-20 season with their usual championship expectations. Despite the trade that saw them send Chris Paul to Oklahoma City, the Rockets believe that their 1-2 punch of James Harden and Russell Westbrook, along with their collection of three-and-D options on the perimeter and solid big men, will be enough to get through the Western Conference and win a ring.

Over the weekend, some injury news threatened to be a bump in the road for Mike D’Antoni’s squad. It was reported that veteran swingman Gerald Green hurt his foot and was expected to miss a lengthy period of time. As it turns out, that lengthy period of time might end up being the duration of the season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic brings word that the Rockets fear the worst with Green’s bum wheel. While there’s no official diagnosis yet, the belief is that the injury could cost Green the year.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN confirmed this report, saying that Green is going for a second opinion on Tuesday.

While the Rockets’ hopes of winning a title are still in tact as long as their two stars are on the floor and they have plenty of options on the wing, losing Green would be a tough pill to swallow. The hyper-athletic wing is an active defender, hit 35.4 percent of his triples last season, and has been in battles alongside his Rockets teammates over the last few years.

