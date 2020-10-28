Getty Image
Report: The Rockets Will Make Mavs Assistant Stephen Silas Their Next Head Coach

Hours after news dropped that their former general manager has a new job lined up, the Houston Rockets wrapped up their coaching search. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets have tabbed Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Stephen Silas as their next head coach, and the two sides will finalize an agreement soon.

Silas is the son of former NBA coach Paul Silas, and has certainly paid his dues en route to a head coaching gig. After being hired by the Charlotte Hornets as an assistant in 2000, Silas has held gigs as an assistant with the New Orleans Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Bobcats and Hornets, and most recently, the Mavericks. Silas was revered during his time in Dallas for building the most efficient offense in NBA history, something that Wojnarowski reports was a major selling point in this move.

His name has popped up in head coaching searches in the past, and while he’s never gotten one, Silas is walking into a gig where he’ll have a pair of All-NBA guards at his disposal in James Harden and Russell Westbrook. He’ll need to figure out the rest of the team’s roster, as Houston went all-in on hyper small ball last season, but ultimately, Silas was able to beat out names like Jeff Van Gundy and John Lucas to get the gig.

