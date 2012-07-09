Report: Roy Hibbert Will Sign Trail Blazers’ Offer Tuesday

Roy Hibbert is already in what could be new his home and is prepared to sign Portland’s four-year offer Tuesday night, according to Indy Star beat writer Mike Wells. Wells tweeted earlier today that Hibbert will put his name in ink on a four-year, $58 million deal that had been rumored about since the beginning of free agency on July 1, forcing Indiana to match within three days if they want to keep him. The Pacers brought in Chris Kaman only a couple days after the initial Hibbert-to-Portland news broke to feel out a possible replacement.

Restricted free agent Roy Hibbert is already in Portland where he’ll sign his offer sheet (4 yrs $58 mill) w them at 9 pm PST tomorrow. — Mike Wells (@MikeWellsNBA) July 9, 2012

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Should Indiana match?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.