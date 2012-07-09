Report: Roy Hibbert Will Sign Trail Blazers’ Offer Tuesday

#Portland Trail Blazers
07.09.12 6 years ago

Roy Hibbert is already in what could be new his home and is prepared to sign Portland’s four-year offer Tuesday night, according to Indy Star beat writer Mike Wells. Wells tweeted earlier today that Hibbert will put his name in ink on a four-year, $58 million deal that had been rumored about since the beginning of free agency on July 1, forcing Indiana to match within three days if they want to keep him. The Pacers brought in Chris Kaman only a couple days after the initial Hibbert-to-Portland news broke to feel out a possible replacement.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Should Indiana match?

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGS2012 Free AgencyDimeMagINDIANA PACERSPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSROY HIBBERT

