Report: Rudy Gay Agrees To Three-Year, $40 Million Extension With Kings

According to league sources, Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski reports Kings forward Rudy Gay has agreed to a three-year, $40 million extension to remain with the Kings through the 2017-18 season. But the deal calls for a player option before year three, in the summer of 2017, right when the nine-year, $24 billion TV-rights deal begins, which could jack up the salary cap and the salary maximums.

Gay had a player option this past summer, which he elected to pick up since he’s making $19.3 million in the final year of his deal. Instead of becoming an unrestricted free agent this summer, though, Gay has agreed to partner with DeMarcus Cousins in Sacramento’s frontcourt for at least two more years.

While Gay was always a volume shooter during his time with Memphis, and especially after he was traded north of the border to the Raptors, he’s shown this season he can also be more efficient during Sacramento’s surprising 6-4 opening ten games. He’s sporting a career high 22.0 player efficiency rating, and while his shooting percentage is still a shade under 45 percent, his 56.8 true shooting percentage and .181 win shares per 48 minutes would both be career highs if the seasons ended today.

For Sacramento, the re-signing of Gay comes after Vivek Ranadive took over for the Maloof brothers as majority owner, and a new coach and GM, Mike Malone and Pete D’Alessandro, respectively. Those moves, and with construction of a downtown arena on the horizon, were enough to convince Gay to stick around — at least another two years.

