Report: Sixers Re-Sign Thaddeus Young To 5-Year, $43 Million Deal

#Philadelphia 76ers
12.09.11 7 years ago 7 Comments

There are certain moves that, yes, have to be made for “basketball reasons.” Blocking a Chris Paul trade to L.A. is not one of them; but re-signing Thaddeus Young in Philly is. According to Kate Fagan of the Philadelphia Inquirer, that’s exactly what happened today, as Young agreed to a five-year, $43 million deal to return to Philly.

And for those of you wondering why the Sixers wanted him back, here’s some visual evidence from last season:

What do you think? Smart move by the Sixers?

