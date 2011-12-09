Report: Sixers Re-Sign Thaddeus Young To 5-Year, $43 Million Deal

There are certain moves that, yes, have to be made for “basketball reasons.” Blocking a Chris Paul trade to L.A. is not one of them; but re-signing Thaddeus Young in Philly is. According to Kate Fagan of the Philadelphia Inquirer, that’s exactly what happened today, as Young agreed to a five-year, $43 million deal to return to Philly.
And for those of you wondering why the Sixers wanted him back, here’s some visual evidence from last season:
What do you think? Smart move by the Sixers?
not bad …less than 10million a yr will work for me
i dunno. but dude is a very balanced player on nka 2k. quick and athletic enough to get to the hole, but a decent shooter too.
Smh. He gettin bout 9mil a yr. Thats waaaay too much for at best a 4th option
Hmm, I agree way too much, whats with the photographers reaction at the end.
tooooo much!
I think 35 mil would’ve been better, but I’m not a huge 76ers fan, so I’m cool with it haha. I’d like PC’s reaction.
Oh and can the Dime staff please get over the CP3 thing? He has nothing to do with Thad Young.
wtf 2k gotta do wit it. He nice.He can take iggy spot