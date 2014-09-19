Report: Taj Gibson Wants To Start, But Will That Benefit The Bulls?

After finishing as the runner-up in the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year voting during the 2013-14 season, Taj Gibson — and most of his adoring fans in Chicago — expected he’d be in the starting lineup next season. This became even more of a foregone conclusion when the team finally amnestied last season’s lame-duck starter Carlos Boozer, who rarely finished the game with the rest of the starters. Except, with the signing of Pau Gasol in the offseason, Gibson again finds himself with the warmups on at the opening tip, something he’s not too keen on, but which may benefit the Bulls in the long run.
The news Gibson is a tad displeased he’ll again by used as a sixth man comes by way of Aggrey Smith of CSN Chicago:
Privately, Gibson isn’t too thrilled with the prospect of continuing to be a reserve, according to multiple people familiar with the situation, but the upbeat, team-first player values winning and chemistry too much to make it an issue or distraction. Furthermore, being an underdog his entire basketball career, it could serve as motivation and help him thrive, building upon last year’s bounce-back campaign and improvement as a scorer, which came after a disappointing, injury-riddled season immediately following a long-term contract extension with the Bulls on Halloween 2012.
In short, while Gibson might not like the writing on the wall, he’ll make the proper mental adjustment and the expectation here is that once again, the affable fan favorite will make his usual impact as one of the NBA’s most underrated defenders, explosive finisher with low-post polish and a reliable spark off the bench for a championship contender.
Gibson isn’t as strong on the defensive end as the 2013-14 Defensive Player of the Year, Joakim Noah. But — despite some smatterings of stout defense at the rim by Gasol during the FIBA World Cup — Gibson is a much stronger defender than Pau and one of the more underrated power forwards in the entire league on both sides of the ball. He’s significantly improved his range, and has a small arsenal of moves he can rely on from the block.
That’s why many believed — including Dime‘s writers — Taj deserved the Sixth Man award since he was better on both ends of the court. Jamal was a fine choice, but he’s primarily a catalyst on the offensive end and has to sometimes hide against weaker offensive players on the other side of the ball.
With Pau looking dominant at the World Cup, he’s probably the choice of coach Tom Thibodeau as Smith notes in his piece. But don’t be surprised if Thibodeau either continues to sit Gasol at the end of games, like he did Boozer last year, or — if the Spaniard can handle the minutes — he could team him with Pau and Noah in a bigger frontcourt, though spacing could be an issue since D-Rose needs room to work.
Nikola Mirotic is also on board now at the four-spot, coming over from Real Madrid, so there’s a logjam at power forward in Chicago with only rookie Doug McDermott and Mike Dunleavy as available small forwards. If there’s a way to use Pau as a more traditional four on the high post and if Taj can develop a three-pointer, he could get time as a small forward.
Regardless, this is a good problem for Thibodeau to have. The Bulls are likely favored to finish with the second best record in the Eastern Conference behind the triumvirate of all-stars in Cleveland, but with so many options at power forward, it could give GM Gar Forman some wiggle room at the February trade deadline.
Should Taj start ahead of Pau?
Dude is damn near 30…I hope this doesn’t really make waves…he isn’t a starter on this team, but if he does his thing he may find him self on the floor to close out games as he was in previous years…if he really wanted to start in all these years he could have added some real range to his J and he would be an upgrade over Dunleavy and Doug at the 3 defensively while still being able to stretch the floor on the other end, but that didn’t happen. Hell I’m drawing a blank on who will be in the backcourt with Rose…Jimmy Butler isn’t a shooting guard, so Kirk? Snell?
Bulls may need to make a deal to balance out their roster a bit more being so overloaded with their bigs…
Trade Idea:
Trade Mike Dunleavy to Utah for Alec Burks straight up
Bulls get a potential steal at SG that can be a great two way player that is still young. Utah gets a vet on an expiring contract that can assist in building team chemistry as well as still be a factor…(also he is the type of guy Utah fans love lol)
Nice idea, but I think they are going to have to part with Gibson for value at SG. And I think it’s only fair. I do like Gasol, but at this point in his career, Gibson is a better option at PF with Mirotic backing him up.
I understand why players want the tag of being a starter in this league, but honestly, doesn’t it matter more who is closing out games (as long as it’s not garbage minutes)
Yeah…if they had to give up Gibson though their front court takes a defensive hit I’m not sure they want to sacrifice from their bench…but yeah that demand more value…my thought process was getting a young vet who has proven he can play hard as well as shoot respectably from a team still building.
I’m not sure they will trade Gibson without knowing what Mirotic will look like in the NBA and with the foot problems of Noah and Pau not being a young guy…It will be interesting to she what they come up with for the rotation.
Read up. We’re about to trade snell and Dunleavy for kevin Martin. So there u get value and the sg and u don’t have to worry about being weak down low bc we’ve got Noah, Gasol, Gibson..and mirotic who stretches the floor probably not much of a traditional big man. But I think that puts us in great shape. And whoever said Gasol was a mistake I def think not..nothing wrong with getting extra help and insurance in case someone was to get hurt. We’ll always be tall down low with that depth if him Noah and Gibson. We’re a good defending rebounding team so it’s nice to have that. He knows rotations and can shoot pretty consistently, plays with high iq. It will def bet worth it. Now assuming this kevin Martin deal gets done I think we’ll be ok.
Rose, Martin, Butler, Gasol, Noah
Brooks, Hinrich, McDermott, Mirotic, Gibson
Maybe not brooks and Hinrich maybe one of them at the point and someone else at the 2 but with I ur coach and that depth should be good no matter how he plays with the lineup. So let’s make this run. #bullsforlife
I don’t see the value in a Snell, Dunleavy for Kevin Martin deal…Kevin Martin is an efficient scorer…on a bad team. On a good team he is too dependent and not enough of a shot creator to be an asset. In OKC he just didn’t matter in an offense with better options…
I like the Burks deal way better. Those are the kind of guys that would have really bolstered their backcourt…right now it is Rose on an Island. Adding Kevin Martin is not adding a guy who necessarily stretch the floor, he isn’t going to get as many touches, he makes too much money to be your 7 or 8th man off the bench and he isn’t good enough to start on a defensive team…I don’t see that working out.
If Taj can develop a three he can play small forward? Are u dumb. Why would we want Taj playing the 3? U don’t know enough I’ll gladly take your job. Smh
Calling the writer names doesn’t exactly volumes for your ability to take his job. How about you give us your take on how to solve the log jam in the front court?
If it made a difference to the team what my suggestion was then it would matter but sorry it doesn’t. Part ways for value at the 2..sg. What value, not to say there isn’t any out there bc there is but when it comes to making moves evey little detail matters. If there are no names then your opinion sounds decent but depending on the personnel it may or may not be a good deal. I don’t see there being too much of a problem in the first place he won’t complain, he will do what he has to do to help the team win. When he’s a free agent I guarantee he doesn’t plan on staying, or we won’t be able to give em what he wants and right now being big is af better problem to have than to be less deep at that position for smaller players, especially when those players won’t be as valuable as him. Now forbid that Joakim or Gasol get hurt..but depth there and him as af replacement for either, whether temporary or for the rest of a season is definitely not too far of a step back where as if we traded him for a st guard and one of our big guys got hurt. Joakim is tough as nails but has been hurt recently and recovering…Gasol is older. Keep Taj and rotate properly. I have 100% faith in Jimmy butler 2/3. Snell not so much but has been showing he def doesn’t wanna ride rhetoric bench..he works just as hard and has improved a ton. Coach will have everyone ready and the depth is not a bad problem to have even at the guard spot with rose brooks and Hinrich. Keep the team as is and I bet u won’t be disappointed…assuming injuries don’t play a factor. If Gibson must go it shouldn’t be this season..wouldn’t be worth it.
Yeah your opinion doesn’t matter to the team, but it’s appreciated here, so think you speak the truth here when you suggest keeping Gibson for depth is a good idea. I think the writer was suggesting how to ensure Gibson gets those extra minutes if both Noah and Gasol are healthy.
I also agree Gibson shouldn’t go. Signing Gasol was a mistake, as he adds nothing extra other than high post passing that Gibson cannot do. And Noah already does an amazing job controlling the high post.
But back the writer’s suggestion. I think it would make sense for Gibson to find a way to fit in with the Gasol/Noah combo. At the moment, no one has an answer for that.