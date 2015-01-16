Report: Thunder Targeting Brook Lopez In Potential Three-Team Trade

The Oklahoma City Thunder might not be done dealing just yet. Just a week after acquiring Dion Waiters from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sam Presti and company are reportedly in discussions with the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets on a three-team trade that would land them former All-Star center Brook Lopez.

Lance Stephenson would head home to Brooklyn in the proposed swap, while Jeremy Lamb and Jarrett Jack would be shipped to Charlotte. The news is courtesy of ESPN’s Chris Broussard.

Sources: Nets,Hornets,OKC talking 3-way trade. Brook Lopez 2 OKC, Lance Stephenson 2 BKN, Jeremy Lamb/Jarrett Jack 2 Charlotte.Talks ongoing — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) January 16, 2015

Rumors that the Hornets were shopping Stephenson surfaced in December, and the team’s recent success while he was sidelined with injury surely makes Charlotte GM Rich Cho more comfortable parting with him.

Lopez has been on the block for weeks, too. The 2013 All-Star has performed relatively well since returning from yet another injury in late December, but the wildly improved play of Mason Plumlee has made him expendable. That Brooklyn is also likely influencing Billy King’s decision-making.

Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski indirectly confirmed Broussard’s report earlier tonight:

Brooklyn has accelerated trade discussions for Brook Lopez with the intention on moving him soon, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 16, 2015

Nets talking to several teams, but officials around league say Nets making second hard push for intel on Charlotte's Lance Stephenson. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 16, 2015

We’ll keep you updated as information on this potential blockbuster becomes available.

What do you think?

