Report: Timberwolves Sign J.J. Barea To 4-Year, $19 Million Deal

What does David Kahn do when he can’t draft a point guard? He goes out and signs the best one available in free agency. That’s right, after looking for more than a one- or two-year deal on the open market – something Dallas and New York weren’t going to give him – it appears J.J. Barea is headed to Minnesota after agreeing to a four-year, $19 million deal.
From NBA.com’s David Aldridge:
Barea, who starred in the postseason last spring during the Dallas Mavericks’ run to the NBA title, took more in Minnesota than in New York, which had been talking about a two-year deal, according to the source. But after using the amnesty provision on Saturday to waive guard Chauncey Billups and dealing forward Ronny Turiaf to Washington as part of the three-team deal that sent Tyson Chandler to New York, the Knicks technically fell under the cap, and thus lost their ability to use the mid-level exception starting at $5 million. They only had the new “room” exception for teams that are below the tax threshold that starts at $2.5 million to offer.
Personally, this seems like it would have been a great move had Ricky Rubio not decided to play in Minnesota this season, but it also could be telling of the situation at hand. Rubio came in for some workouts right before the lockout, and has been with the team for a couple days since the lockout has ended. Maybe they’re not ready to hand over the keys just yet, and the Spanish-speaking Barea can help mentor the 21-year-old as he finds his rhythm in the NBA.
What do you think? Good deal for Minnesota? Good deal for Barea?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
good move. JJ can be a mentor to Rubio and you could actually play them together at times. Glad to see JJ get his money
He will make the Timberwolves relevant again…He won a championship with Dallas…now on to Minnesota for another ring!
Lol @ post 2….Slow down, bruh.
First, you actually have to get into the playoffs.
TWolves are still the worst team in the western conf…
This is a good move, IMO. There’s more to it than that. Ridnour and a few more players are headed to Houston for K-MART; which clears the space for Berea. They both speak Spanish so Berea would actually be a good mentor and vet presence that team needs.
agree with everyone, nice move, Barea is a real nice little PG, Rubio has a lot of playmaking potential but he’s gonna have some pretty rough patches over the next couple seasons, nice that JJ can mentor him, and take the lead when Ricky struggles from time to time. Wolves are on the up.
As a Mavs fan, I’m not mad at J.J. for going to get his money. If a team is dumb enough to over pay for him then go get that paper.
If Beaubois is not ready to go or is even slower in his progression coming back from the foot injury….then this could be a BIG problem.
You can’t understate the importance of having J.J. off the bench when Kidd’s old knees would tighten up during big stretches of big games. With this season being shorter and more games compacted into less days than normal, the back up PG role is huge for Dallas this year.
Roddy B’s gotta prove himself this year or its time to keep it movin.
side note:
Dallas doesn’t get that ring without Barea. The way he could penetrate the lane and create opportunites was CRUCIAL. He was instant energy off the bench and forced teams to pay attention to him. He absolutely ABUSED other teams bigs with the pick and roll. We’re gonna miss all the easy shots and fluid offensive ball movement that J.J. created.
He’s top 5 greatest Puerto Rican who ever lived. Baleev dat.
let’s play 5 PGs on the floor Kahn. Isn’t Earl Boykins a FA as well? sign him up!
Any move is a great move for JJ. He is already a legend in PR so anything he does now is just gravy.
he just became the Puerto Rican Nate Robinson
Barea was good on a contender, but I have a feeling he’ll go unnoticed on the hapless T-Wolves…until they’re good enough to make the playoffs.
Now this makes sense: 4 years and $19 million for a guy who isn’t a star but has at least done SOMETHING to prove himself on an important stage. Meanwhile, DeAndre Jordan gets a 4-year, $43 million deal for … being tall?
wow mayo’s gone from memphis
jordan has incredible shot blocking ability and is an athletic freak which allows him to run the floor, and has an advantage over slow footed center by his mobility. his jumping ability also separates him from a lot of centers because that allows him to get easy buckets and with more minutes, he should demonstrate more rebounding fluidity. he has to of course limit the fouls, but for 43 million, i think it’s a decent amount for a rare commodity in the league. that’s where most of the money is coming from. off the small market of similar bigs as deandre. that could be the thinking for the inflated sum of the contract.
@beiber — Big men who can jump and dunk are not rare in the league. I’ll give you this much: Jordan is a hell of an athlete for the center position. But $10 million a year for a guy who hasn’t proven anything in a meaningful game?
i judge by what i see on the floor. people who put so much stock in “meaningful games” are the same people who draft players from good schools and ignore the guys who went to IUPUI (george hill) or santa clara (steve nash). sometimes just looking at the talent displayed on the floor will give you a clearer picture. everyone is hesitant to say that nick young is a good player because his stats came while playing on an awful team.
well, meaningful games have to be taken into account for sure, but what do you think of jordan’s game? you honestly think you big men of his caliber are many and plenty? you have to be kidding. i am not saying he deserves the amount in the contract. i’m just saying it’s price is based on his rarity. that’s why diamonds cost so much. you don’t walk the streets of the world and stumble on diamonds.
also @ burton, i get the feeling these teams view deandre jordan as dwight howard jr. is that fair to say? not the comparison, but that they have that thought in mind? they see his physique, his athletic ability, his height and defense on the shot blocking end and they are wow’d.
I guess it’s not a ton of money but I don’t really see this as a good move. It’s not like you’re getting more from Barea than Dallas got from him, and they wouldn’t give him this kind of contract. More likely when he’s not playing with amazing players like Dirk and Kidd he’s gonna be less effective offensively and exploited more on defense. Seems like a low upside move to me. Overpay for superstars, not JJ Barea.
@beiber — It’s also why teams pass on guys like Carlos Boozer, DeJuan Blair, Big Baby and Wes Matthews. Scouring the bottom of the river for those diamonds will make you miss out on some real food on the table.
all those guys u named were diamonds. wes mathews wasn’t drafted, and now is a starter. boozer, second round pick. blair, second round pick. big baby, i can’t remember, what round, but did u believe he’d carve out a role? those guys are gems.
And they were passed over in the draft DESPITE the fact that they had performed big in meaningful games. They were (often) passed over for guys like Jordan, who have a lot of potential and impressive athleticism but hadn’t actually done much to prove they’d be successful.
you must be one of those people who don’t appreciate monta ellis according to your standards.
and your standards are the same reason people were blind to zach randolph’s great basketball game. cuz all the teams/games he’s been involved with prior to his memphis days were meaningless. but as soon as they start making noise, randolph is a great player yet changed nothing about his game. it’s funny. seems to be the case with a lot if players. people put so much stock on meaningful games that they ignore and dismiss people’s talent.
@beiber — Z-Bo and Monta are two of my favorite players in the league. But beside that point, Z-Bo was putting up 20-and-10 numbers CONSISTENTLY when he played for Portland, the Clippers and Knicks. Monta puts up All-Star numbers in Golden State. Jordan averaged 7-and-7 last year and that was the first time he showed that he even might be as good as people thought he was in high school.
@beiber — I’m talking about guys who consistently proved themselves in college playing in the ACC, Big East, Big 12, etc., getting passed over in the draft for guys who averaged 4 minutes a night playing pro ball overseas.
I’m talking about guys who proved themselves in NBA playoff games getting way less money than guys who had a couple shining moments for a Lottery team.
welllll ………………..