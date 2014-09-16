Report: Timberwolves Will Open Training Camp With Wiggins, LaVine Dunk-Off

Who wanted to wait until February’s All-Star break anyway? According to a report, the Minnesota Timberwolves will open training camp for the 2014-2015 season with a midnight madness-style event featuring a dunk contest between high-flying rookies Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine.

The exciting news is courtesy of the Star Tribune’s Jerry Zgoda.

The Wolves will open training camp in Mankato with a midnight-madness event that will be carried live on NBA TV. Their “Dunks After Dark” extravaganza will be held late Monday night, September 29 in Mankato after the team conducts its traditional media-day activities at Target Center that afternoon. Doors at Minnesota-State Mankato’s Bresnan Arena open at 11 p.m. and the program that will feature a scrimmage and a dunk contest between Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine begins right after midnight.

Awesome.

We’ve been hyping a potential slam-off featuring the best dunkers of the 2014-2015 rookie class for months. While Aaron Gordon and a couple other worthy competitors won’t be at Minnesota’s college-like event, the two rookies voted by their peers as the best athletes among them are sure to put on a show.

And thankfully, we’ll all be able to watch it go down live on NBATV. Here are a couple sample jams to whet your dunking appetite:

Yup. This is going to be fun.

Who will win the dunk-off: Wiggins or LaVine?

