Report: Relations Between Thibodeau & Management “Beyond Repair”

Last week, there were conflicting reports Tom Thibodeau had lost his locker room and was in danger of getting canned before the remaining two years on his contract were fulfilled. His taskmaster approach has rubbed Bulls executives the wrong way, specifically playing his starters upwards of 40 minutes a night during the regular season while still holding regular practices. Now sources tell K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune Thibodeau’s relationship with GM Gar Forman and Executive VP John Paxson is “beyond repair” and Thibs could get terminated at the end of the season.

The Bulls overtime win over the Warriors has applied a salve to some of the wounds incurred during a recent stretch when they dropped six of eight, but Johnson’s NBA sources say the often fractious partnership between the front office and the coach has many wondering if Thibodeau will get a chance to fulfill the full four-year deal he signed midway through the 2012-13 season:

Via K.C Johnson of the Chicago Tribune (subscription only):

Despite the two seasons left on the four-year extension Thibodeau took several months to sign in the 2012-13 season, several league sources believe Thibodeau’s relationship with management is beyond repair. And while there are no plans to replace Thibodeau during the season, a mutual parting of the ways after this season wouldn’t surprise many league personnel familiar with the deteriorating dynamic.

Then again, Forman told the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley a little over a week ago the story Thibodeau is on the hot seat is “not a story,” and Thibodeau himself said he “could care less” about the rumors at the time.

That same week a source told Chris Sheridan of SheridanHoops.com that the remaining two years and $11 million on Thibodeau’s contract after this season is up “will not be a concern” if management, or owner Jerry Reinsdorf, decide Thibodeau has worn out his time in Chicago.

The Bulls are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, eight and a half games behind the Atlanta Hawks at the top and three games in front of the streaking Cavs — who have won their last seven straight.

It’s worth pondering whether this season’s Chicago playoff run, and the Bulls will make the playoffs barring an unfortunate injury, will stem the tide of discontent between the coach and management.

Much has been made of minutes restrictions, and Thibodeau’s insistence his players practice during the season, but he did cancel practice on Tuesday this week in the middle of a stretch of three games in four nights and the Bulls were able to pull out the win in feisty Oracle arena the next day.

A cohesive front between management and coach is important for any franchise, but we can remember how upset Thibodeau was when Bulls higher-ups decided to trade Luol Deng last year for Andrew Bynum — who was then waived in a contract dump, rather than re-sign Deng in the offseason.

More important personnel decisions loom for Chicago this summer when Jimmy Butler becomes a restricted free agent in July after turning down a four-year extension right before the Halloween deadline. The Bulls have since intimated, along with Butler’s improved play this year (he’s become a focal point of their offense and thrived in that role even though his defensive numbers have suffered slightly as a result), they’ll be offering him a max extension over the summer, which will push them into luxury tax territory. The Bulls have been reluctant to shell out that kind of cash in the past, and if Butler somehow slips through their fingers over the summer, it could be the death knell for Thibs, too.

