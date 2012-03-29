Report: UNC’s Harrison Barnes, John Henson & Kendall Marshall Will Enter NBA Draft

Any thoughts about coming back next year stronger and healthier, and making another run at a national championship are going out the window in Chapel Hill. Of course, the Heels will be back again with another talented team, but they’ll be starting over in a way. That’s because Harrison Barnes, John Henson and Kendall Marshall are all going to the NBA and taking their combined 39 points, 17.8 rebounds and 12 assists a game with them.

In a release from the University of North Carolina, Roy Williams said:

“It’s a great day for three youngsters who are taking another step toward their ultimate goal of playing professional basketball,” says head coach Roy Williams. “On a very small stage, it’s a sad day for me because I won’t get to coach them again. All Tar Heel fans will miss them greatly, as well.

“When I recruit a young man I talk to them about their ultimate goals and each of them are taking that next step toward reaching the goals they spoke to me about. I am extremely pleased for them. They have meant so much to our basketball program and theUniversity of North Carolina. I thank them for everything they have contributed to Carolina Basketball.

“I really look forward to watching Harrison, John and Kendall play in the NBA. I know theywill be very successful. They have been and will always be great Tar Heels.”

All three players were thankful for their time in North Carolina and yet still admit to leaving with a bit of disappointment. They were never able to break through and bring the school another championship.

According to DraftExpress.com, all three (Barnes at No. 7, Henson at No. 8 and Marshall at No. 15) are projected to go in the top 15 of this summer’s draft. Along with Tyler Zeller and the boys at Kentucky, that means the 2012 NBA Draft Lottery will have a whole lot of blue in it.

Are these the right moves?

