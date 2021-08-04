Getty Image
Report: Victor Oladipo Will Return To The Heat With The Hopes Of 'A Big Contract' In 2022

Victor Oladipo is headed back to the Miami Heat. According to report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Oladipo will sign a free agent contract with the team that traded for him last year with the hopes of getting a work at him before he hit the open market.

While the Heat paid a relatively low price to bring Oladipo in from the Houston Rockets, the former All-Star only appeared in four games before the team decided to shut him down. Eventually, it was determined that Oladipo would need to undergo season-ending surgery on his previously torn quadriceps. He’d later go on to say that there were longstanding issues with his original surgery that needed to be corrected by going under the knife one more time.

As Charania noted, signing Oladipo to a deal while he presumably spends most, if not all, of this season rehabbing gives Miami the opportunity to sign him to a substantial contract next summer.

Oladipo has been on a lengthy road to recovery since tearing his quad in early 2019. Since then, he’s suited up for three teams — the Indiana Pacers, the Rockets, and the Heat — but has not quite looked like his former self. It is evident that he believes he’ll be able to get back to that level eventually, and Miami wants to position itself in the event that happens.

