Report: Vinny Del Negro Out As Clippers Head Coach

According to a report from Yahoo! Sports, Vinny Del Negro has been fired as head coach of the L.A. Clippers. Del Negro went 128-102 in three seasons at the helm of the Clippers, but none of those wins overshadowed the fact that his teams consistently flamed out at the end of seasons and consistently underachieved.

This year it finally boiled over. The team’s two best players — Chris Paul and Blake Griffin — bickered over the direction of the squad and all Del Negro seemed to do was make mistake after mistake. He was a running punch line. The Clippers will probably be on the market for a veteran coach, or at least someone who can command the respect of the players.

Who should L.A. hire?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.