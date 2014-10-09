Report: Warriors & Klay Thompson Remain $2-3 Million Apart On Extension

Much was made of Golden State’s unwillingness to include Klay Thompson in a package to Minnesota for Kevin Love this summer. With Love now in Cleveland, Thompson’s agent, Bill Duffy, is trying to get a max contract extension for a client he calls “the best two-way two-guard” in the NBA today.
According to CSNBayArea.com’s Monte Poole, the two sides remain $2-3 million apart. Poole reports the Warriors are stuck at around $13 million per year, while Love and Duffy want at least $15 million per year, or a max deal, which would be close to $16 million per season.
Marcus Thompson of the Bay Area News Group, says Klay and agent Duffy don’t want any discounts on an extension, which could mean they’re unwilling to even sign for $15 million per, if it’s even a dollar under the max:
Despite Golden State’s reluctance to include Klay in any deal for Love, Thompson was reportedly “pissed” they even mulled an offer. Now, with owner Joe Lacob staying firm at $13 million a year in negotiations, it further strains relations, especially when you consider they would have had to pay Love a max deal if they were going to keep him beyond the 2014-15 season (Love is opting out this summer).
On the Flip (Saunders) side, league sources were “adamant” with Poole that the Timberwolves GM and coach was prepared to offer Klay a max extension if he were able to pry him away from Golden State in a Love trade.
Combine that knowledge with Klay’s peers and it gets even more ludicrous Golden Golden State’s brass doesn’t appear likely to pay Klay. This summer Chandler Parsons signed a three-year, $46 million offer sheet with the Mavs and the Jazz matched Charlotte’s four-year $63 million deal to retain Gordon Hayward. Both players were the last players cut from Team USA this summer while Klay made the team and thrived on their way to a gold in Spain.
Poole mentions that owner Joe Lacob is unwiling to do a max deal because he wants to avoid paying luxury taxes. Except, they might have to pay a tax even at $13 million a year, and with the new TV-rights deal just around the corner, signing Klay to a max deal now could look frugal in just a couple years time. That is if the NBA and the NBPA don’t find a way to smooth-over the significant increase in the salary cap after the new money rolls in folllowing the 2016-17 season.
According to Poole, Warriors executive board member Jerry West and new coach Steve Kerr were the primary forces in keeping Klay with the Warriors this summer when the ‘Wolves talks became more serious. Now, they’re in danger of losing Klay to free agency next summer if he declines his laughable ($4.2 million) qualifying offer for the 2015-16 season.
Just another case of a team trying to pinch pennies to avoid the tax, only to possibly lose out on one-half of their famed Splash Brothers backcourt.
Is Klay worth a max extension?
Should have traded him when you could of got a ton of value. How do you determine not to trade without a contact in place?
You already hit on it, but what idiot agent would want to sign a near-max level player to a max long term contract now when there is a new CBA in 2 years? Thompson should take the 2 year deal at around $13 mil and then have a helluva a lot of leverage come 2016
win championship then the leverage…
I love the timing of that photo; so weird lol
If Parsons can get 15 per, I don’t see any reason why Thompson can’t get the same money. He clearly is the best two-way two-guard in the league. Not everyone is a Lebron James that can afford to wait on the new CBA to kick in the next two years because there is an assumed leverage that he will get his max deal along with his commitment to finish out his career in Cleveland. You can’t fault Thompson and his agent for wanting a larger sum of guaranteed money. They were about to trade him this summer.
He is easily worth the money and any “tax” they would have to pay. It evens out after a year or so anyway…
What a hilariously poorly researched/informed article. Seriously, how can an NBA writer know so little about the CBA?
You use the examples of Gordon Hayward and Chandler Parsons. Both of those players were signed as restricted free agents. By declining to extend Thompson early, the Warriors would be letting him become a restricted free agent.
In restricted free agency the Warriors would have the right to match any offer sheet Klay signs. If the Warriors forego giving Klay an early max extension, he can sign a maximum offer sheet with another team next summer. At that point, the Warriors can (and will) match that offer as the Jazz did with Gordon Hayward.
So where is the incentive for the Warriors to sign him early? If they wait, they would have significantly more flexibility in the off-season. They could potentially clear some contract space and sign a big free agent, and then go over the cap to sign Klay because they have his Bird Rights.
There are only two potential downsides to waiting to sign Klay. One would be if the league decides to artificially raise the cap in 2015 in order to “smooth” out the massive increase from the new TV deal. The other would be if Klay decides to accept the qualifying offer (which the Warriors must offer in order to make him a Restricted Free Agent).
If the “smoothing” happens, the maximum salary could go up significantly and matching a max offer sheet might mean spending more (but the Warriors would still would do it).
If Klay were to accept the QO, he would become an unrestricted FA in 2016 and could sign with anyone without the Warriors having the right to match, or the right to go over the cap to make him an offer. I have no idea why the article says it would be a problem for the Warriors if Klay declined the QO, since this would make him a Restricted Free Agent and allow them to match any offer made to him (they want him to do this).
Taking the QO would mean walking away from $10-$14M in salary in 2015. This money would be recouped over the life of his larger 2016 UFA deal, but that deal would probably be with a young team with a lot of cap space, not a title contender like the Warriors. So taking the QO would give Klay a bit more money (more than a bit if no “smoothing” happens) at the expense of financial security and championship contention.
The only players that take the QO are players who do not get offered a max contract (Greg Monroe). Somebody will definitely offer Klay a max contract and it would be a huge risk for him to decline the offer sheet to chase a big post-TV increase deal. Remember, we are talking about a kid who has never made more than $3.1M in a season.
Those are the stakes. That is why it isn’t as simple as pay the man his money. The only way it is a no-brainer for the Warriors to extend Klay is if they feel certain that some type of cap “smoothing” will happen in 2015. It is in the best interest of both sides to get a deal done before October 31st for slightly less than the maximum salary. Klay gets immediate financial security. The Warriors get more long term cap flexibility. Klay gives up some money. The Warriors give up some short term cap flexibility. I predict the sides will meet in the middle and get it done this month. Klay will probably get something similar to what Eric Bledsoe got (as an RFA) and everyone will be happy.
The team isn’t “pinching pennies” to stay under the tax. It is trying to sign people to the most reasonable contracts possible in order to maintain future cap flexibility in order to get better. The Warriors are going to sign Klay one way or another, if that means paying him a higher post-smoothing salary as a 2015 RFA, so be it. Also the Klay being “pissed” report has been refuted by his superstar teammate Stephen Curry. Try to write less and read more.