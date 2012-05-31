Report: Warriors Looking To Make A Deal For A Star Small Forward

There will be a few big names available this summer, probably starting with the likes of Deron Williams and Dwight Howard. But the position with the most action could be small forward, where there are numerous All-Stars or near All-Stars who could be moved. Despite finishing just 23-43 and losers of nine of their last 10 games, the Warriors think they’re only a player or two away from being dangerous. Getting healthy is obviously first on their to-do list, but with Stephen Curry, Andrew Bogut, David Lee and Klay Thompson, Golden State has a better nucleus than most lottery teams. The one thing they’re missing? A small forward.

The Contra Costa Times writes Golden State could use their No. 7 selection in this summer’s draft to entice someone into a trade. The names they mentioned: Andre Iguodala, Nicolas Batum, Danny Granger, Rudy Gay and even if he is more of a power forward, Josh Smith.

We know Philly has entertained offers for Iggy for a few seasons because of his declining offensive production and massive contract, and we also know the Warriors have been enamored with him in the past. Atlanta will also be fielding offers for Smith as he heads into the final year of his contract. If they were to hold on to him, the Hawks would be banking on Smith re-upping in Atlanta next offseason, which is a big risk to take considering his on-again, off-again trade demands. With so many young players up for raises in Indiana, Granger and his $27.1 million still owed to him could definitely be moved. It’s less likely Gay or Batum (a restricted free agent) change homes, but in any case, the Warriors figure to be in the mix.

“I think we’re going to explore consolidating, looking at various trade possibilities,” GM Bob Myers told the Contra Costa Times. “And that’s the nice thing about having the assets that we have going into this draft. You get in a room with guys like Jerry West, myself, our coaches … now we have the ability to put on the whiteboard endless possibilities as to what we can do. And that’s a good feeling.”

If the Warriors can move that draft pick for a legit starting three (Richard Jefferson doesn’t count), and if Curry and Bogut can somehow stay healthy (even less likely to happen), Golden State could be a surprise playoff contender next year.

Who should they go after?

