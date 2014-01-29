Report: Wednesday’s Hawks-Pistons Game Was Postponed (Weather)

The Pistons were supposed to take on the Hawks tonight at Philips Arena in Atlanta, but a massive snowstorm that’s effectively shut down the city has led the NBA to postpone the game for a later date. Cars have been stuck along the highways for hours, and there’s no way a game could take place when many can barely get home.

Via the Hawks press release:

The National Basketball Association game scheduled for this evening between the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena has been postponed due to severe weather conditions in the Atlanta area. The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

Check out a couple reactions to the weather from Hawks players:

This is the second game to be rescheduled this season after the Spurs, ‘Wolves game in Mexico City was cancelled due to smoke.

Atlanta was so ill-prepared for the storm, cars were stuck in gridlock along the highway all night, and a baby was even born on I-285.

Al Roker isn’t very happy about it, so it makes sense to schedule the game for another time.

