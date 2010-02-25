Wizards and Zydrunas Ilgauskas Agree to Buyout (Updated)

02.25.10 8 years ago 19 Comments

Everyone and their mother knew that it was only a matter of time before the Wizards and Big Z came to an agreement to buy out the contract of the center they acquired in the Antawn Jamison trade right before the deadline. It was pretty clear that Washington was only interested in the cap space that was going to be provided by his expiring deal and that he would never see a second in a Wizards uniform.

So what’s next for Z? Everyone is also assuming that he’s a lock to re-sign with the Cavs and Ilgauskas is so eager to get back that ESPN’s Ric Bucher is reporting that Zydrunas has already flown home to Cleveland. There will no doubt be lots of other teams in the mix trying to change Z’s mind (ESPN cites Dallas, Denver, Utah, and Atlanta), and he reportedly will make a decision within the next few days.

For what it’s worth, we kind of want him back in Cleveland so that we can get more of THESE.

UPDATE: Just got an e-mail from Ilgauskas’ agent, Herb Rudoy: “Just finished the buyout.”

Where do you want Big Z to play?

