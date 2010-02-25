Wizards and Zydrunas Ilgauskas Agree to Buyout (Updated)

Everyone and their mother knew that it was only a matter of time before the Wizards and Big Z came to an agreement to buy out the contract of the center they acquired in the Antawn Jamison trade right before the deadline. It was pretty clear that Washington was only interested in the cap space that was going to be provided by his expiring deal and that he would never see a second in a Wizards uniform.
So what’s next for Z? Everyone is also assuming that he’s a lock to re-sign with the Cavs and Ilgauskas is so eager to get back that ESPN’s Ric Bucher is reporting that Zydrunas has already flown home to Cleveland. There will no doubt be lots of other teams in the mix trying to change Z’s mind (ESPN cites Dallas, Denver, Utah, and Atlanta), and he reportedly will make a decision within the next few days.
For what it’s worth, we kind of want him back in Cleveland so that we can get more of THESE.
UPDATE: Just got an e-mail from Ilgauskas’ agent, Herb Rudoy: “Just finished the buyout.”
Where do you want Big Z to play?
SHOCKED! Never saws this coming.
Now what, he’s gonna resign with the Cavs… NOOOOOOOOOOO WAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Come to the Nuggets big Z. We will get you that ring you have been waiting for. Your the missing link to get past the Lakers.
when the new CBA has table talks again, do you think something like this will be addresses to be disallowed?
I think Jerry Stackhouse talked some shit about this a few years ago with Dallas. saying in advance that he’d relax for 30days and then go back to the Mavs and sign. and recall him taking some heat for it.
Brent Barry did it too in the same season. traded for san antonio to seattle and after his buyout, went right back to the spurs.
i think in the (near) future this rule will be amended and tweaked bit
@ heckler…
I doubt the players would buy into it.
Z wants to stay home in Cleveland and so LeBron wants him there too. I think he’ll re-sign with the Cavs :)
It’s not the players’ faults. If you don’t want this to be allowed, BLAME THE TEAMS. Without OK’ing the buyout, these guys would be stuck where they got traded to. If you get bought out, you’re a free agent and can sign wherever you want. I understand the 30 day rule, but you can’t say FAs aren’t allowed to sign certain places.
I don’t see a big problem with that loop hole in the rules. Big Z is getting old and he should be able to return to a contender if he so chooses.
After Camby going down, we could use another Center in Portland
@ 2
I agree with you 100%. I think that If Denver could bring in big Z to back up Nene it would get us past LA and Clevland.
..and now I’ve found a place,
where everybody knows…
my happy mustache face,
This is the Clevland Show!
“…so eager to get back…that Zydrunas has already flown home to Cleveland.”
Like that proves anything about him wanting to sign with Cleveland (he probably does). Even if he had signed a deal with another team five minutes after the buyout was done, he’d still fly home to Cleveland. It’s where he lives, and where his wife and kids are. Duh. Only makes sense that he’d do his negotiating from there, wherever he might want to end up.
Oh yeah, forgot to answer. I want him to end up in Cleveland. Five more fouls to commit defending Howard, and 10 less minutes for both Varejao and Shaq to pick up their five fouls knocking Vince Carter on his ass after he blows by Parker. Again.
Go to Houston. I mean you can’t run that good, but when the game slows down they could certainly use you.
Not to mention Dwight kinda really showed what we all already know, HOUSTON NEEDS IMMEDIATE HELP AT THE 5. Z you and the combo of Yao will be an international hit and reality show lol.
This rule needs to go. There are so many crooked deals going on and the league pretends like it isn’t prearranged.
I should try this at work. Maybe my employer will give me the rest of the year’s salary so that I can work for a competitor and get paid by them too. I’m a veteran here, so I deserve to pick out my own job and get two salaries at the same time, right?
I would love it if he signed with another Eastern contender. You think he has it in him to pull a stunt like that? Naaah…he’s going back to cleveland.
He’s gonna sign back with Cleveland. It’s so damn obvious the trade was fixed all the way, all along…
Lol its a stretch but ima say hes going back to Cleveland..
good that hes going back. this year is probly the biggest chance clev has in winning the champ so z has to be part of it. lithuania is the best and lakers are guna repeat!!!!!
He is such a huge ass kisser. They dump you then you beg to rejoin them?
The Nba needs to do something about this buyout rule bullshit?
Big Z shouldn’t be allow to return to the team that just traded him!