Report: ‘Wolves & Cavs Have “Handshake Agreement” On Kevin Love Trade

It seems the Kevin Love to Cleveland trade rumors aren’t just rumors. According to Brian Windhorst on ESPN radio this morning, the two teams have a “handshake agreement” to send Love to the Cavs in exchange for Andrew Wiggins. Of course, they can’t finalize the paperwork until August 23, the end of the 30-day window after Wiggins signed his rookie deal with Cleveland.

A third team could also get involved, as long as Cleveland’s end remains the same, with the ‘Wolves possibly taking Thaddeus Young from the Sixers and sending their 2013 No. 1 pick, Anthony Bennett, to the Sixers. All of these trades would also include draft picks, probably at least one first-rounder from Cleveland to Minney along with other, protected, picks.

The specifics aren’t laid down in a formal deal yet, but the Wiggins-for-Love trade is pretty much a forgone conclusion, so long as a more attractive offer for Love’s services doesn’t come into the fold during the ensuing 19 days until August 23.

By way of CSNNE.com, comes this transcription of Windhorst’s comments today:

The deal is done but not done. The teams have agreed, but they can’t say they have agreed and they can’t agree, because we’re in this weird moratorium period because you can’t trade Andrew Wiggins until the 23rd of this month. So, between now and then – which is, what, 19 days – could some of that happen? Could a team come in with a trade that maybe Minnesota doesn’t see? Yes, it could happen. So therefore it is not done. But essentially, before the papers have been signed, there is this handshake agreement that Kevin Love to the Cavs, Andrew Wiggins to the Timberwolves, and I believe Thaddeus Young will end up in Minnesota either as part of a separate deal or as part of a three-way deal. Possibly, Anthony Bennett, who’s on the Cavs right now could get re-routed to Philadelphia in part of a deal for Thaddeus Young. There will be draft picks involved. But essentially what you need to know if you’re an NBA fan, Kevin Love is going to be on the Cavs barring anything unforeseen, and and Andrew Wiggins, No. 1 overall pick, is going to be on Minnesota.

We’re guessing the framework of the Love-to-Cleveland deal is pretty much set, but Flip Saunders is actively trying to get a third team involved — in this case the Sixers — so they can unload Bennett for Young.

There isn’t likely to be as enticing an offer as the one Cleveland has by dangling Wiggins, and that includes Golden State’s willingness to part with Klay Thompson. If the Dubs do change their minds, it could muddy the waters a little bit for this “handshake agreement,” but we still think Wiggins is the best return the ‘Wolves are likely to find for Love at this stage of the summer.

For the billionth time: should Cleveland trade Wiggins for Love?

