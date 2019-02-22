Getty Image

While the Duke Blue Devils got relatively good news when the diagnosis on Zion Williamson’s knee injury came in, the superstar freshman reportedly won’t be able to take the floor the next time the team suits up.

Williamson was ruled day-to-day with a knee sprain that he suffered in the opening minute of Duke’s loss to North Carolina, and according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, the injury is expected to hold him out for this weekend’s showdown with Syracuse.

Duke’s Zion Williamson will not play tomorrow at Syracuse, source told @Stadium. Suffered knee injury against North Carolina and is listed as day-to-day with a Grade 1 knee sprain. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 22, 2019

It’s a tough blow for the Blue Devils, because as we saw against the Tar Heels, the team can go through serious cold spells without Williamson. Mike Krzyzewski’s bunch got ran off the floor against their rivals, falling 88-72 and looking out of sync after Williamson went to the back with his knee injury.

To add to that, we’ve already seen that Syracuse can beat Duke — the Orange walked into Cameron Indoor Stadium earlier this year against and walked out with a 95-91 win in overtime. Cam Reddish didn’t play due to an injury and Tre Jones got hurt six minutes into the game. Williamson, meanwhile, was out of his mind in the first matchup against Syracuse, destroying the Orange’s vaunted 2-3 zone en route to 35 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks.