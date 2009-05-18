Requiem for Ron Artest

It’s strange how things worked out for Ron Artest, with him standing in the exact place everyone — and yet no one — expected him to be at the end of the 2009 season.
When Ron came to Houston last summer, you figured he would push his new team over the top. Getting past the first round was a given (no small feat given recent history); now the Rockets were in the thick of the championship race as a real contender after years of fake-contending. Essentially, they would be what Denver is now. So the fact that the Rockets got to Game 7 of the second round, where they took a completely understandable loss to the Lakers, made perfect sense back in October. But that it happened with Ron-Ron ultimately playing the Alpha Male role — the boss rather than one of the henchmen — was the unexpected part. I wrote before the season started that Artest would deserve some MVP votes by the end of the year, but even that was underestimating how valuable he would eventually become to the Rockets.
At the same time, however, this playoff run is where we saw the pinnacle of what Artest can do from now on. He isn’t falling off at 29 years old, but he is past his prime. Whereas in Sacramento he could average 20 points a night on a bad team, he’s not cracking 20-plus nightly on any team anymore. He’s simply not consistent enough with his jumper, and as he gets older he’s naturally attacking the basket less. And he’s still an elite defender — far from dropping off the map like Bruce Bowen — but between what Brandon Roy and Kobe have shown, and with the way refs are calling Artest, he’s not as impenetrable as he used to be. Put it this way: Two years ago, Artest would have unquestionably been the guy Rick Adelman stuck on Kobe for an entire series. That Shane Battier had to take over that role should tell you something.
Ron could possibly score another All-Star nod down the road, and on reputation alone he’ll pick up a few more All-Defensive selections. But in terms of his individual impact on the game, it’s downhill — or at least on an even plane — from here. He’s not getting any better. And with the way Ron goes balls-out all summer, every summer on the NYC playgrounds, the decline may come quicker than you’d think.
At the end of the day, Ron will go down in history as a very good player, one of the toughest defenders and nastiest motherf*ckers of his time, and yet he’ll always be best known as somebody who’s a little (or a lot) crazy. When they write the book, Defining NBA Players of the Post-Jordan Era, Artest might crack the list. When they write, The NBA’s Baddest Bad Boys, Artest will probably be on the cover.
Ron Artest is basically gonna be the NBA’s Bryan Cox. Remember Bryan Cox? He was an All-Pro NFL linebacker who played with five teams from ’91-’02, most notably the Dolphins and Jets. Cox wasn’t a superstar. Like Artest, he was an overachiever who made it off hard work, technique over athleticism, and just being an ornery bull between the lines. And at the peak of his career, Cox, like Artest, was a fascinating figure to the media and fans due to his snap-at-any-moment aura of borderline insanity and his rough upbringing. Cox is from East St. Louis. Ron is from Queensbridge. Cox got the same “What was it like growing up as a poor Black youth?” questions from the press that Ron gets now. Both will have ‘hood immortality even if the Hall of Fame never comes knocking. Both know that the only defense for their controversial actions is a defense only their peers would understand.
Cox won a Super Bowl with the Patriots toward the end of his career, but was never THE defensive lyncphin on a championship-caliber team. Ron can still latch onto a title team before he’s done, but I don’t see him ever being a Top-2 guy on a championship team. Either he turns himself into a Ron Harper type of starter/role player on a team led by a true superstar, or he plays out the string as another Jamal Mashburn; he could be the best player on your team, but know that your team will never go anywhere substantial.
And, like Cox, who is now a d-line coach with the Browns and hasn’t made a headline in years, Artest will similarly fade away quietly when he’s done. Maybe he’ll coach somewhere, maybe he’ll just disappear. Just as he replaced Rodman, another louder, crazier player will come along to occupy and entertain the media and replace Ron, just as the T.O.‘s and Pacman‘s came along to replace Bryan Cox.
The mainstream will remember the on-field antics and press-room quotes, but only those who understood the man and appreciated his game from Day One will remember how good of a ballplayer he actually was. His story will be passed down on playgrounds and in youth leagues and in barbershops before it ever makes its way to a DVD box-set or an IMAX theater.
And for Ron Artest, who has always been the ballplayer’s ballplayer, that’s really how it should be.
I love you, Ron Artest.
WORD…!!!
it was entertaining to read
Well said – it was cool to see him and Kobe come together after the game yesterday. That was a hell of a run for Houston. There is no question about Artest’s skills and what he brings to a team. Sounded like from his words he wants to stay in Houston. Rockets could be scary next year if all healthy.
I have been shouting from the mountain top, on this blog (Dime can look up my comments if they so choose) and to everyone who will listen that NY Knicks need to sign Ron Artest. Even after the brawl, I was saying the Knick need this guy. Not only that, but Ron Artest once espoused that he would play for the Knicks for free. Now, that Ron has proven himself again, I hope Mike D’Antoni will put him on his wish list.
2009-2010 season:
Artest to LA like he was SUPPOSED TO LAST YEAR AUURRGHH
wow! damn good article austin! hopefully rox will resign dude because as this year shows we need him…he may drop off the next few seasons but, and its scary to say this, ron actually showed maturity and took some of the yung’uns under his wing. I dont kno if yall saw it but the pic where after the game he has wafer and landry under his arms says it all. he can shoot us in and out of the game but his presence on the court made everyone play a little harder. and real talk doesnt it seem like when he got there the rooks and younger guys started to listen to battier a little bit more, like once ron got there he co-signed for battier and his work ethic and defense were validated. idk maybe it’s just me…
ron artest is younger than kobe. How do you figure he is past his prime? dint he averaged 22 ppg in the first three games of the series?
SWAT imma just co-sign all that you said. Here is to this year and the Rockets being a monster next year!
Coach Adelman did not stick artest to kobe because he did not want artest to get tired and be more of a scorer rather than a defender
Good read, Austin. Your papers always have some flava other writers’ just do not. Entertaining, yet informative –not only basketball-wise, but life-wise. That’s a cool, refreshing approach you have here!
@quest??
Ron artest was never an elite athlete to begin with, and his athleticism was and is never in par with Kobe. Although he maybe younger than Kobe, his athleticism is that of Kobe when Kobe will turn 34.
I love Ron Artest. You rarely see players these days that are true to their character.
Guys like Kobe, Lebron, and Dwade seems manufactured by the NBA. Everyone knows Kobe is a diva and a crybaby, and yet they portray him as an assassin, a shutdown defender, and wants to win more than anyone else nonsense. Or Lebron, where NBA is stuck on his jockstrap.
What happened to guys like Barkley, Rodman, MJ, Shaq, Oak, ZO, LJ, Mailman, and many more who had true characters that made the game more enjoyable.
Only guys I can think of are Birdman, Artest, AI, Turiaf, and Nate.
“Two years ago, Artest would have unquestionably been the guy Rick Adelman stuck on Kobe for an entire series. That Shane Battier had to take over that role should tell you something.” It just tells me that Battier doesn’t loses his cool and gets tech’d and Artest does.
artest is only 29, but its clear he isn’t where he once was defensively. he is still great, but not that lockdown defender anymore. kobe had it easier to drive past him than battier. and it wasn’t even close. he just cant stop penetration like he used to. i remember him defending iverson when he was still in his prime and staying mostly in front of him. dont know what happened, maybe too much weights, but he lost something.
Ron Artest is overrated, ya he plays good defense but he shot 17-61 last 4 must win games. numbers like that sink your team, not carry them to the finals
wow.. not that I am an artest hater but you guys are a bit over the top with the love.
“he could be the best player on your team, but know that your team will never go anywhere substantial”
he wasn’t even the best player on Sacramento (Kevin Martin) and that team was crap. if artest is your best player you win 8 games, period.
artest will go down as a good player and tough defender, as well as a crazy ass mofo who murdered Reggie’s last chance at a ring.
kevin k-
you are totally right.
today’s NBA have been full of divas. Artest would have been perfect as a 90s player and even an 80s player.
Guys don’t seem to play hard everyday like the MJs, Ewings, Mournings, Shaqs, Pippens.
Marketing has killed the will of the players on the court.
And Artest should be given more credit, even more with his behavior in the playoffs. All he needs to do is change his shot selection, and he WILL improve.
Artest has always been over-rated.
What in the hell did I just read? Was that a promo for the Ron Rons Crazy Circus reality show. How much did they pay? Keep Artest away from your children and hes two years away from ” Can I interest you in this LCD screen instead ” .
@huckleuck
you really think he shot selection will improve?
its even worse now than it was 5 years ago with indiana…
ron spent almost all of last summer playing in nyc basketball tournaments if he puts that work into improving his speed athleticism and jumpshot look out he gonna be a problem
ron is a throwback player seems like the last one standing along with shane battie they leave it all on the floor i would just like to see ron improve his speed and athleticism and hell be a problem next summer
@ austin,
“Two years ago, Artest would have unquestionably been the guy Rick Adelman stuck on Kobe for an entire series. That Shane Battier had to take over that role should tell you something.”
i’m not sure i fully agree w/ this part. i saw it more from the perspective that adelman had the foresight to know that ron can def get tied into a personal war w/ kobe and understood the implications of that. you dont play that kinda ball in the playoffs. its a matter of contrasting personalities w/ ron and shane. i mean, really…shane gets a text from the president. ron’s a tru warier. these guys are of a different pedigree. not one this is wrong w/ that, but i just feel that rick knew what he was doing. ron could still probably guard kobe in a 7 game series better than most.
I disagree, Austin.
Before Yao went down, I thought that the Rox were going to win the series. Artest isn’t supposed to be a number one option – his poor fg% shows that. But as the number two, he shines. He can knock down open jumpers and force a shot or two just fine.
Furthermore, BECAUSE he was forced into the alpha male role, Shane Battier took over the Kobe-stopper role. If most sets didn’t have to be run through him, Artest would’ve done just as good of a job on Kobe as Battier.
Ron-Ron can play for Philly anytime.
I can see Ron playing a few more years at the current level. For one the dude doesn’t party hard off the court (drugs, alcohol, etc…) that alone will extend your career.
Two his d was always predicated on his physical ability
Battier matches up with Kobe better. Kobe skill set isn’t based on strength and as someone mentioned in an earlier post, Artest would take the matchup personally
Artest isn’t done yet; I see big things from the Rockets if Yao and Tmac can make a strong playoff run
Run the offense thru Yao
Before this series, I was annoyed with Ron Artest, with the Brawl and the way he fucked Indiana, and everything in between. But after the dust settled in the LA-HOU battle, damn, Ron just became one of the top 10 IMO.
His game is really a testament when it comes to playing with heart. This guy CLEARLY has enough heart to make up for all the years that bitchass T-Mac played in Houston without one. His heart can take away the fact that he often plays reckless and crazy out of his damn mind. He has always been crazy, but this time, he was able to channel this into something brilliant.
It’s clear now. Yao finally found someone who can take this team to new heights. Good job, guys.
He’d be right at home beside Mase,Oak,Starks and Ewing a few years ago.
(YAWNNNN) boring……..
Ron is a legitimate All-Star starter year in & out. He played this year overweight and w/ tendinitis in his knees. This is what lead to his poor fg% and settling outside instead of attacking. He bulked up to assist defending 4’s & 5’s. He is arguably top 2 or 3 two way players in the league. He totally changed the whole outlook and identity of the rockets. If one player could give a team toughness. That’s invaluable. Ron is one of a few players who actually loves to play & respects the game. He is very Pippen like and underappreciated.(Delonte West) If he ever finds his Batman(Wade,Lebron,Kobe) I guarantee back 2 back. He’s a special player wth a great heart. It’s funny how people judge him. When he looks at them the same way. It’s how he was brought up. It’s unfortuante but life. No silver spoon. You are truly a product of your environment.
There may never be another Ron Ron. As there will never be another Mike Tyson so enjoy him while we have him. No matter if you like it or not he’s going to have fun and win. Before it’s over he’ll have a ring or two. The Knicks need D.Hill,B.Gordon,Artest,Odom,F.Garcia That home grown talent. Ron=Heart,Determination,Toughness,6:45,-TRU WARIER
ALL STAR 09-10. He mastered his craft this summer. Playing against some comp that deserves a shot at the league. Ask him and listen & don’t judge. A lot of scouts & media never played competitive ball and yet know it all. Fix the problem and receive the solution.
Put Artest on the Lakers or the Cavs and it is a guaranteed trophy.
Good article. I do, however, disagree that Ron is past his prime. Putting Battier on Kobe was an excellent move, it gave the ball to Ron more on offense where as Battier just had to stick open jumpers. As someone said earlier that Battier doesn’t get T’d up like Artest does a la Sheed Wallace.
Artest was never a great scorer. He could score, but he’s not in the TMac, Kobe, Vince, Melo, Wade- pure scorer mold. He’s a lock down dude that can get buckets like Iggy, Dumars, Hawkins, etc, etc.
Ron Artest makes your team better, that’s all GMs need to know. I would love to see him in a Knicks uniform, but Mike D can be a bitch sometimes and I just dont see it happening with Donnie Walsh running the show there.
The best thing for Artest to do is to wait it out and be the last ma’fucka to sign a deal. He might as well see if Houston does anything to replace McGrady, if not he can go sign with someone like Boston or Cleveland to get his ring. All things aside, Ron Artest is a bad ma’fucka.
