Requiem for Ron Artest

It’s strange how things worked out for Ron Artest, with him standing in the exact place everyone — and yet no one — expected him to be at the end of the 2009 season.

When Ron came to Houston last summer, you figured he would push his new team over the top. Getting past the first round was a given (no small feat given recent history); now the Rockets were in the thick of the championship race as a real contender after years of fake-contending. Essentially, they would be what Denver is now. So the fact that the Rockets got to Game 7 of the second round, where they took a completely understandable loss to the Lakers, made perfect sense back in October. But that it happened with Ron-Ron ultimately playing the Alpha Male role — the boss rather than one of the henchmen — was the unexpected part. I wrote before the season started that Artest would deserve some MVP votes by the end of the year, but even that was underestimating how valuable he would eventually become to the Rockets.

At the same time, however, this playoff run is where we saw the pinnacle of what Artest can do from now on. He isn’t falling off at 29 years old, but he is past his prime. Whereas in Sacramento he could average 20 points a night on a bad team, he’s not cracking 20-plus nightly on any team anymore. He’s simply not consistent enough with his jumper, and as he gets older he’s naturally attacking the basket less. And he’s still an elite defender — far from dropping off the map like Bruce Bowen — but between what Brandon Roy and Kobe have shown, and with the way refs are calling Artest, he’s not as impenetrable as he used to be. Put it this way: Two years ago, Artest would have unquestionably been the guy Rick Adelman stuck on Kobe for an entire series. That Shane Battier had to take over that role should tell you something.

Ron could possibly score another All-Star nod down the road, and on reputation alone he’ll pick up a few more All-Defensive selections. But in terms of his individual impact on the game, it’s downhill — or at least on an even plane — from here. He’s not getting any better. And with the way Ron goes balls-out all summer, every summer on the NYC playgrounds, the decline may come quicker than you’d think.

At the end of the day, Ron will go down in history as a very good player, one of the toughest defenders and nastiest motherf*ckers of his time, and yet he’ll always be best known as somebody who’s a little (or a lot) crazy. When they write the book, Defining NBA Players of the Post-Jordan Era, Artest might crack the list. When they write, The NBA’s Baddest Bad Boys, Artest will probably be on the cover.

Ron Artest is basically gonna be the NBA’s Bryan Cox. Remember Bryan Cox? He was an All-Pro NFL linebacker who played with five teams from ’91-’02, most notably the Dolphins and Jets. Cox wasn’t a superstar. Like Artest, he was an overachiever who made it off hard work, technique over athleticism, and just being an ornery bull between the lines. And at the peak of his career, Cox, like Artest, was a fascinating figure to the media and fans due to his snap-at-any-moment aura of borderline insanity and his rough upbringing. Cox is from East St. Louis. Ron is from Queensbridge. Cox got the same “What was it like growing up as a poor Black youth?” questions from the press that Ron gets now. Both will have ‘hood immortality even if the Hall of Fame never comes knocking. Both know that the only defense for their controversial actions is a defense only their peers would understand.

Cox won a Super Bowl with the Patriots toward the end of his career, but was never THE defensive lyncphin on a championship-caliber team. Ron can still latch onto a title team before he’s done, but I don’t see him ever being a Top-2 guy on a championship team. Either he turns himself into a Ron Harper type of starter/role player on a team led by a true superstar, or he plays out the string as another Jamal Mashburn; he could be the best player on your team, but know that your team will never go anywhere substantial.

And, like Cox, who is now a d-line coach with the Browns and hasn’t made a headline in years, Artest will similarly fade away quietly when he’s done. Maybe he’ll coach somewhere, maybe he’ll just disappear. Just as he replaced Rodman, another louder, crazier player will come along to occupy and entertain the media and replace Ron, just as the T.O.‘s and Pacman‘s came along to replace Bryan Cox.

The mainstream will remember the on-field antics and press-room quotes, but only those who understood the man and appreciated his game from Day One will remember how good of a ballplayer he actually was. His story will be passed down on playgrounds and in youth leagues and in barbershops before it ever makes its way to a DVD box-set or an IMAX theater.

And for Ron Artest, who has always been the ballplayer’s ballplayer, that’s really how it should be.