Rest of the Best: NBA Unveils Complete 2010-11 Schedule

While the casual NBA fan learned last week which games to put on their radar for Opening Night, Christmas Day, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, along with some other notable opening week matchups, the rest of us — the hardcore, League Pass-watching, fantasy team-owning, problem gamblers — were just as psyched for yesterday’s unveiling of the entire 82-game schedule for every team … With the Dime office located just a few subway stops away from Madison Square Garden, of course we have a vested interest in the Knicks schedule: Brandon Roy and the Blazers come to MSG for the home opener Oct. 30, and hopefully Greg Oden will be standing on two healthy legs that late into the season; Amar’e Stoudemire‘s toughest test won’t take long, as Dwight Howard is in the house Nov. 2, and in that same week is a back-to-back with John Wall‘s Wizards and Evan Turner‘s Sixers; The Bobcats are at MSG Nov. 23, which is only significant because it’s always a surreal experience watching the NY crowd react to Michael Jordan‘s presence; Carmelo gets the red-carpet recruiting treatment on Dec. 12; the first appearance of the LeBron/Wade/Bosh three-ring circus is Dec. 17; and Kobe goes for 60-whatever points on Feb. 11 … As expected, LeBron’s new squad has the League-maximum 29 games on national TV, while the Cavs have three. And one of those is against Miami. Now you know why Dan Gilbert acted like a scorned ex-girlfriend when LBJ took all that money and exposure out of Cleveland. He’s already envisioning the Cavs becoming so anonymous they’ll need to sign Common to a 10-day contract just to get some attention … But it could be worse. The Wolves, Sixers Pistons and Pacers only have one national TV game apiece (not counting NBA TV), while the Nets and Raptors have zero games on the major basic-cable networks. Even the two Jersey/Toronto games in London got stuck on NBA TV, and you already know it’s gonna be two of those games where the announcers are watching on TV back in the U.S. and pretending they’re courtside … Check back later this morning, when we’ll have 10 must-see matchups to watch over the course of the season. Just missing the cut: The first Jason Collins vs. Jarron Collins epic, and the first Pacers/Wolves matchup, which could make history as the first NBA game with more players on the court than fans in the stands … On the day Team USA hit NYC for the World Basketball Festival — which is also the next round of tryouts for the World Championship squad — Danny Granger‘s roster spot may be in danger. Senor Buckets injured the ring finger on his shooting hand during practice. He said he initially thought it was broken, but it’s since been downgraded to a possible dislocation last we heard. Not big deal, though, right? Kobe has been playing for the last couple of years with hands that look like he’s Freddie Krueger‘s field-trip buddy … Where do you think T-Mac fits in the Pistons rotation? With Rodney Stuckey, Rip Hamilton and Tayshaun Prince at the 1-2-3 spots, he’s not starting (barring an injury), but could come off the bench to spark the second-unit offense a la Manu Ginobili in San Antonio, or Michael Redd in Milwaukee (take it how you will) … Shaq spoke to the Boston Herald: “I’m at the point in my career where I’m a role player. Whatever (the C’s) need me to do, I’m going to do.” In other words, the Celtics need Shaq to start another reality show, come up with 6 more nicknames, and make it so Rajon Rondo doesn’t get interviewed the whole season … We’re out like Cleveland’s relevance …
TMac needs to go see the wizard about some brains or heart or somethin. How you sign with a squad that ain’t goin nowhere and you can’t even start for? Unless Dumars is plannin to ship out Tay or Rip, Tmac is gonna be wastin any juice he got left on a squad not expected to make a playoff run….Still know he ain’tmade it outta the first round right? Shit, even Grant Hill and Jamal Crawford got outta that club last season…
The NBA should consider giving every team some spotlight. LeHYPEmania gets 29 games, while Danny Granger has NONE?! The Raptors are usually top 12 in the league when it comes to revenue, but i guess Stern just wants some LeHYPE love.
Why can’t the Raptors get ONE game on TV?
@post2 – is it Stern that decides which goes on national TV or not? I think it’s the TV networks, boys and girls.
December 18. Clippers at Bulls. Vinny Del Negro gets a chance to make the Bulls front office pay for treating him like a practice girl.
i remember dime doing some type of T-Mac vs Manu debate a while back and some people actually debated that T-Mac was better; funny how time reveals the truth. T-Mac can only hope to be a wannabe Manu on one of the worst teams in the league
Fuck the Raptors. They don’t get a TV game because they aren’t expected to do shit this year. Why schedule a Raptors’ nationally televised game when there will be other more interesting games almost every night. I’m from Toronto and I get it. Unless the Raps get Snooki and the rest of the Jersey Shore girls as cheerleaders, they don’t deserve a notional game.
BTW, television schedules can change. They change almost every year especially late in the season. If the Raps do well and a team like Atlanta who is expected to do well ends up sucking, then the networks may decide to air a Raptor game.
The Raps are going to suck. There’s only one legit starter on that whole team. Even the Nets had 2 last year. Don’t waste your energy.
@the cynic – in his prime dude was better than Manu. He’s getting older (31, but TONS of miles on the tires since he came outta HS) and coming off a major injury.
“Brandon Roy and the Blazers come to MSG for the home opener Oct. 30, and hopefully Greg Oden will be standing on two healthy legs that late into the season”
Cavs should sign Common, Percy Miller, Fat Joe and Justin Timberlake. I would pay good money to watch NBA players merc Timberlake.
Will Knicks fans be happy if Melo lits them up for 50 points in MSG?
Every team should get at least 2 gameas on national TV — it’s not like you can’t show the Nets vs. the Lakers and the Raptors vs. the Heat and the Cavs vs. the Celtics etc.
I cannot believe someone actually complained about Miami getting 29 televised games. Uh, love em or hate em, you WANT to see this team play. And would I prefer to watch Lebron or Granger? Seriously?
Wow. Can’t believe some people are actually dissing TMac for not being as good as he supposedly was. Dude was one of the best in his day. He and Kobe were at one time toe to toe when he was at his best. The man just had a shorter than expected career, that’s all. TMac and Penny (his idol, ironically) are two of the most “what if” superstars of all time, in the same level as Bernard King. Just hope Tracy can still salvage whatever is left like Grant Hill did.
I cant believe that guy asked why the Raptors are not on T.V. I cant even name there starting lineup right now lol… Who wants to come home from a hard day of work to find out that the Raptors game will be on T.V. tonight rather they are playing somebody good(blowout) or bad(boring)? Not good for Network ratings if you know how to run a bussiness and the Raptors are just not good enough for T.V. right now. I would rather watch a hockey game and i dont even watch Hockey. The Raptors are on what i call the 10yr plan homie…
@sh!tfaced, Penny as a “What if” Superstar? Idk about all that. He was the face of the Magic, and the League right next to “Grandma-ma” Larry Johnson. My mans put up NUMBERS
Wifey must be Granger’s wifey. You have to earn your shine in this League. Look at the Thunder. A few years back they didn’t get any national love but they went out last season and competed and earned their shine for this season.
That discussion was like two years ago, and there’s no way anyone can dispute that TMac’s best is better than Manu’s best. Tracy was a top 3 player in the league for a few years, he was dragging teams that had NOBODY on them to the playoffs (can you even name anyone on his Orlando team, cept Grant Hill, without looking it up?), while he was getting triple teamed every night.
Manu has never been in a top 10 in the nba conversation…he’s never even been the best guy on his team.
As a Raptors fan living in Detroit, I hate not seeing the Raps on national tv. It’s also probably better, because I get stressed the fuck out watching them. It’s hard to watch such a SOFT team. The main thing I hate about the Rap’s schedule is how many games they play on Sunday at 12est. They play at least 3 times a month during Sunday at 12, they are the only team that seems to get stuck playing that spot.
TMAC was a bonafide SCORER when he was DA MAN.
He never was all that on defense. And last season, when he was gettin’ his legs back, he was gettin’ his faced j’d off like it was 4/20 or sumptin. No doubt he’s gonna get buckets. But he’s a big time liability on D and he’s a big time liability being healthy. Teams probably steered away from him once the terms HEALTH INSURANCE came up.
People don’t forget about TMAC. People just know TMAC aint the guy he use to be. Simple as that.
If you like the type of music that you said you do, then Common is probably the right one for you. Check out Hi-Tek when you have some free time as well,