Rest of the Best: NBA Unveils Complete 2010-11 Schedule

While the casual NBA fan learned last week which games to put on their radar for Opening Night, Christmas Day, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, along with some other notable opening week matchups, the rest of us — the hardcore, League Pass-watching, fantasy team-owning, problem gamblers — were just as psyched for yesterday’s unveiling of the entire 82-game schedule for every team … With the Dime office located just a few subway stops away from Madison Square Garden, of course we have a vested interest in the Knicks schedule: Brandon Roy and the Blazers come to MSG for the home opener Oct. 30, and hopefully Greg Oden will be standing on two healthy legs that late into the season; Amar’e Stoudemire‘s toughest test won’t take long, as Dwight Howard is in the house Nov. 2, and in that same week is a back-to-back with John Wall‘s Wizards and Evan Turner‘s Sixers; The Bobcats are at MSG Nov. 23, which is only significant because it’s always a surreal experience watching the NY crowd react to Michael Jordan‘s presence; Carmelo gets the red-carpet recruiting treatment on Dec. 12; the first appearance of the LeBron/Wade/Bosh three-ring circus is Dec. 17; and Kobe goes for 60-whatever points on Feb. 11 … As expected, LeBron’s new squad has the League-maximum 29 games on national TV, while the Cavs have three. And one of those is against Miami. Now you know why Dan Gilbert acted like a scorned ex-girlfriend when LBJ took all that money and exposure out of Cleveland. He’s already envisioning the Cavs becoming so anonymous they’ll need to sign Common to a 10-day contract just to get some attention … But it could be worse. The Wolves, Sixers Pistons and Pacers only have one national TV game apiece (not counting NBA TV), while the Nets and Raptors have zero games on the major basic-cable networks. Even the two Jersey/Toronto games in London got stuck on NBA TV, and you already know it’s gonna be two of those games where the announcers are watching on TV back in the U.S. and pretending they’re courtside … Check back later this morning, when we’ll have 10 must-see matchups to watch over the course of the season. Just missing the cut: The first Jason Collins vs. Jarron Collins epic, and the first Pacers/Wolves matchup, which could make history as the first NBA game with more players on the court than fans in the stands … On the day Team USA hit NYC for the World Basketball Festival — which is also the next round of tryouts for the World Championship squad — Danny Granger‘s roster spot may be in danger. Senor Buckets injured the ring finger on his shooting hand during practice. He said he initially thought it was broken, but it’s since been downgraded to a possible dislocation last we heard. Not big deal, though, right? Kobe has been playing for the last couple of years with hands that look like he’s Freddie Krueger‘s field-trip buddy … Where do you think T-Mac fits in the Pistons rotation? With Rodney Stuckey, Rip Hamilton and Tayshaun Prince at the 1-2-3 spots, he’s not starting (barring an injury), but could come off the bench to spark the second-unit offense a la Manu Ginobili in San Antonio, or Michael Redd in Milwaukee (take it how you will) … Shaq spoke to the Boston Herald: “I’m at the point in my career where I’m a role player. Whatever (the C’s) need me to do, I’m going to do.” In other words, the Celtics need Shaq to start another reality show, come up with 6 more nicknames, and make it so Rajon Rondo doesn’t get interviewed the whole season … We’re out like Cleveland’s relevance …