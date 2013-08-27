Results From the 2013 NBA Rookie Survey: Kobe Bryant Named Favorite Player

During the NBA’s 2013 Rookie photo shoot, where we put together the 2013 Rookie mix-tape, the newest entrants to the league were asked to fill out a survey. The results of that questionnaire were published yesterday by NBA.com, and they might surprise you. One thing is clear after the final tally: the NBA youngsters love Kobe Bryant despite his age.

According to the poll of NBA rookies, Kobe Bryant received 21.2 percent of the first place votes.

Last year’s winner when the rookies voted on their favorite player, LeBron James, received 15.2 percent this year for second place; Kevin Durant and Dirk Nowitzki earned the bronze medal with 12.1 percent apiece; Kevin Garnett and Chris Paul finished in 5th place with 9.1 percent of the vote. Perhaps the most bizarre player to receive a vote was Vince Carter â€” but hey, we like him too!

Here are the rest of the winners of the survey:

Who will be the 2013-14 Rookie of the Year?

T-1st: C.J. McCollum & Victor Oladipo – 24.2 percent

Who will have the best career?

T-1st: Oladipo & Kelly Olynyk â€” 18.2 percent

Who is the most overlooked rookie?

T-1st: Ricky Ledo, Erik Murphy (Bulls), Nerlens Noel, & Olynyk â€” 8.6 percent

Most athletic rookie?

1st: Tony Mitchell – 47.2 percent (this probably played a role)

Best rookie shooter?

1st: Ben Mclemore – 19.2 percent

Best rookie defender?

1st: Oladipo – 62.9 percent

Best rookie playmaker?

1st: Trey Burke â€” 47.1 percent

Funniest rookie?

1st: Ricky Ledo â€” 31.4 percent (side note: he was hysterical, but we could see NBA GM’s frowning at all the fun he seemed to be having)

Biggest adjustment playing in the NBA?

1st: Size and strength of opponents.

Check out the rest of the rookies receiving votes at NBA.com.

