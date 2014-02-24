The Return Of UNDRCRWN x Master P Limited “Big Baller” T-Shirt

UNDRCRWN left a big imprint on NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans. Baron Davis, rocking the clothing line’s Winter 2013 collection, was featured in a two-part vignette on “Inside the NBA” centering on his attempted NBA comeback. (A spoof of Steve Nash‘s Grantland comeback video.) You might remember it–it was pretty amazing. UNDRCRWN also released the “Big Baller” t-shirt, an ode to Master P and the old school Cash Money “Pen & Pixel” album covers.

Now, after watching that shirt immediately sell out, UNDRCRWN is throwing the fans a bone. To celebrate the return of Mardi Gras, the “Big Baller” tee will be made available with a limited time restock. It’ll only be available at UNDRCRWN’s online store.

Check out the images below for more, and also take a look at Baron Davis in the Winter 2013 collection.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.