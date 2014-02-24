The Return Of UNDRCRWN x Master P Limited “Big Baller” T-Shirt

#Style – Kicks and Gear
02.24.14 4 years ago

UNDRCRWN left a big imprint on NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans. Baron Davis, rocking the clothing line’s Winter 2013 collection, was featured in a two-part vignette on “Inside the NBA” centering on his attempted NBA comeback. (A spoof of Steve Nash‘s Grantland comeback video.) You might remember it–it was pretty amazing. UNDRCRWN also released the “Big Baller” t-shirt, an ode to Master P and the old school Cash Money “Pen & Pixel” album covers.

Now, after watching that shirt immediately sell out, UNDRCRWN is throwing the fans a bone. To celebrate the return of Mardi Gras, the “Big Baller” tee will be made available with a limited time restock. It’ll only be available at UNDRCRWN’s online store.

Check out the images below for more, and also take a look at Baron Davis in the Winter 2013 collection.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSALL STARBARON DAVISMaster PStyle - Kicks and GearUNDRCRWNUNDRCRWN "Big Baller"

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP