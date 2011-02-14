Reynolds Rap: The D-League Life & NBA All-Star Weekend Predictions

After an illustrious four-year career at Villanova,didn’t go down the typical path of a consensus First Team All-American. Finishing his tenure at ‘Nova second all-time in scoring and leading the Wildcats to a Final Four appearance in ’09, Scottie went undrafted in 2010. After a brief stint with Prima Veroli in Italy, he set his sights back on America, specifically the Springfield Armor of the D-League, in hopes of getting the opportunity to play at the next level. As one of the perennial figures of Villanova Basketball and a current standout in the D-League, we decided there was no one better to turn to for an inside scoop on life in the NBA’s minor league. In his second entry, Scottie talks about missing the Super Bowl, his picks for the Slam Dunk Contest and becoming a facilitator.

I’m watching the Brazil-France game right now. I actually played soccer back in the day, but I used to always skip practice because I got so bored of it. My mom was like, “You’re going to practice or I’m taking you off the team,” so I had to choose. I decided to put all my eggs in one basket and focus on basketball.

I didn’t get to watch the Super Bowl this year. We were in the air for a six-hour flight. It was 1:00pm L.A. time and we had to make an unexpected stop over in Nashville and we ended up not watching the Super Bowl at all. Everyone was acting crazy about missing it. It was un-American! I mean, I don’t like any of the teams, but you gotta watch the Super Bowl. Out of both teams I guess I like the way the Steelers play more, but my team’s the Redskins, so it’s hard for me to cheer for anybody else. All we (Redskin fans) had to cheer for was DeAngelo Hall winning the MVP of the Pro Bowl, but honestly, we need to get this quarterback situation fixed. Actually, the same thing happened to me last year for Game 7 of the NBA Finals. I didn’t get to watch it because I was in the air flying in from a workout from the West Coast.

When we were leaving Springfield on our road trip it was snowing bad. I don’t even know how we left; there was a blizzard coming from the Midwest and I think we ended up with a foot of snow. We left at like 6:00 or 7:00am from the airport and we were looking outside and thinking, “How are we going to fly in this?” Our flight took us though Denver, Reno then Las Vegas, but we had to change our route midway. We finally took off and went to Denver, which had already been delayed, and landed 15 minutes late for our connector in Las Vegas. We didn’t arrive at our final destination ’til 11:30pm. We were travelling for 20-21 hours and had to play the next day. It was reckless.

I also have to add that we took a 10-hour bus ride from Reno to Bakersfield and I got to see all parts of California that I never thought I’d see. The view from the bus was great since we saw what I would call mountains but they (Californians) call it hills. The shuttle we took â€“ which I Twitpic’d â€“ wasn’t too big and we all sat really close together with hardly any separation between us.

We didn’t have a good game the night before against Reno, we were shorthanded and basically had to go out there with new guys playing different positions. I guess it was good for me to direct the offense and create order. We were hitting shots and I think Tony Bobbitt was 8-for-16 from three which helped (me get 18 assists). Once we were in the flow of the game and I understood the coverage of the game, it was easy.

I’ve been a lot more vocal, helping place guys in position so we don’t get stagnant and everybody is on the same page. Especially when we have new guys, you have to be vocal or else you’re going to be on different pages. I feel like I’m creating a lot more scoring opportunities too and it adds pressure on D when I score. It’s just a matter of when and how I do that.