Richard Hamilton Cops A Ridiculous Amount Of “Black Toe” Air Jordan 1s

05.21.13 5 years ago

Richard Hamilton has been a part of the Jordan Brand family for a long time, so you have to expect his sneaker closest is overrun with Jordans. But still, we didn’t expect to see something like this. Rip posted this photo to Instagram earlier today while posing with an entire shipment of Air Jordan 1 “Black Toes” to lace all of the “Rip City fam.”

