The 2016 NBA Finals is one of the all-time great series in NBA history, given the drama, the stakes, and the history of the Cleveland Cavaliers winning after being down 3-1 to the Golden State Warriors.

Game 7 of that series is an all-time classic with a pair of iconic moments in playoff history packed into the last two minutes of the game. The first was LeBron James’ chasedown block of Andre Iguodala, which remains one of the most incredible defensive plays in NBA history. The other was Kyrie Irving’s game-winning three-pointer as he faded away on the right wing.

A lot of NBA fans have vivid memories of watching that game, but Richard Jefferson has as unique a perspective on that sequence as anyone, as he was on the bench near the basket for James’ block and then on the floor for Irving’s game-winner. Jefferson recently sat down with The Players’ Tribune and recounted the end of that game from what he saw, with some hilarious anecdotes (and raw language) of his thought process as he watched both of those plays happen.