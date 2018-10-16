Richard Jefferson Will Become A Nets Analyst For The YES Network This Season

10.16.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Over the weekend, Richard Jefferson announced his retirement from basketball after 17 NBA seasons. Jefferson was a member of the Cavs team that overcame a 3-1 deficit against the Warriors to win the 2016 title, giving the city of Cleveland its first pro sports championship in more than 50 years.

Prior to that, he’d spent the latter part of his career as an NBA journeyman, with stops in Milwaukee, San Antonio, Utah, Dallas and Golden State along the way before spending two seasons as a member of the Cavs. The former 13th overall pick in 2001 had his best years with the then New Jersey Nets, where he helped lead the team to back-to-back Finals appearances.

Now, Jefferson will reportedly join the broadcast crew in Brooklyn as an on-air analyst for his former team.

