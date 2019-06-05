Richard Jefferson Said Damon Jones Deserved To Get Soup Thrown At Him After Some Trash Talk On ‘Get Up’

One of the more inexplicable subplots of LeBron James’ final year in Cleveland was when it was reported that J.R. Smith earned a one-game suspension for throwing a bowl of chicken tortilla soup at assistant coach Damon Jones, causing the two of them to not speak for three months, in the midst of an NBA Finals run.

More than a year later, Richard Jefferson has come out on team J.R. Smith.

Jefferson and Jones were both on ESPN’s “Get Up” with Mike Greenberg, when Jefferson explained how he found out he had been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks after having spent his entire career with the New Jersey Nets to that point. It was clearly an emotional moment for the former Net, but Jones poured salt on the wound by joking that New Jersey improved after making the trade.

