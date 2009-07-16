Richard Jefferson: “I’m not gay”

I’m a writer. A lot of times, I can say what I want to say better through the written word than saying it out loud. It frustrates the hell out of fiancee — you know how those “Why do you love me?” Q&A sessions can get — but that’s just me.

So I’m not saying Richard Jefferson is the worst guy in the world for breaking up with his fiancee via e-mail, but … damn, dude. From the New York Post:

Jefferson admitted yesterday that he told his beautiful bride-to-be that their wedding was off in an e-mail — stunning her just days before their planned posh nuptials. Kesha Ni’Cole Nichols got the heart-wrenching message after a tense Fourth of July weekend, Jefferson told The New York Post. “There was a lot of stress and tension in the relationship. We’ve been through a lot — but we just couldn’t continue,” said Jefferson, sounding upset during a telephone interview. But at least Nichols got a nice parting gift — Jefferson, who was traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the San Antonio Spurs last month, said he’s giving her a “six-figure” settlement so she can start a new life. “I won’t say a negative word about Kesha. She is one of my best friends,” said Jefferson, who courted for nearly five years. He said things came to a head when they celebrated July 4 in LA, a week before their planned July 11 wedding at the luxurious Mandarin Oriental on Columbus Circle. After Nichols boarded a plane back to New York the next day, Jefferson said, he sent her the devastating e-mail. “Sometimes you might write an e-mail to get your thoughts down right,” he explained. After Nichols — and the message — arrived in New York, the couple spoke by phone for two hours, Jefferson said. “It was a conversation Kesha and I had,” he said, adding only that it was “a combination of things” that led to the split.

And we all know what some people think of RJ that could have led to the breakup. I have to credit the NY Post writer for having the balls to even ask him about it: