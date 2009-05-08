Rick Adelman Puts Von Wafer In His Place

05.08.09 9 years ago 34 Comments

No matter what you think of his fashion sense as a mini-George Karl with more hair, you have to admire Rick Adelman right now. He’s got his Rockets playing their best basketball of the season without their highest-paid player. He’s winning the mental war against L.A. right now – the normally even-keel Derek Fisher went Hines Ward on Luis Scola, and Kobe elbowed Ron Artest in the throat out of frustration.

And at the first sign of trouble on his own bench, Adelman threw one of his own guys out of the gym. If that move didn’t show Von Wafer who’s boss, his comments yesterday definitely did.

Adelman said that Wafer would be back on the bench tonight after protesting being taken out of the game in the fourth quarter in Game Two.

“He’s on the team,” Adelman said. “We talked about it and it’s over with. He didn’t like coming out (of the game). He doesn’t have to like coming out, but it’s his job to accept that.

I love that he starts off by saying that Wafer is still on the team. Of course he is. He’s been giving Houston more than eight points per game on about 15 quality minutes per night. But the idea that Adelman would have considered kicking him off the bench for acting like an idiot really shows everyone that he doesn’t feel like screwing around.

Source: Chron.com

